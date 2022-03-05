UPPER MARLBORO — Middletown senior Chad Hoy, always a willing interview subject but a man of few words with the tape recorder rolling, wears his confidence on his head.
Before and after every one of his matches this season, Hoy wore a black cowboy hat while mingling with his teammates in the bench area.
It’s not a look everyone could pull off. But, thanks to his outstanding ability on the mat, Hoy did so without many people questioning it or giving him a second glance.
The look stems from Middletown’s run to the state football championship in the fall of 2020 when a couple of the players thought it might be fun to start wearing cowboy hats. Hoy was a contributor on that team as a standout defensive lineman.
“He loves that hat. It’s definitely a confidence booster for him,” Middletown wrestling coach Chad Strube said. “It brings his personality out. I love it.”
Asked following a midseason match about his expectations for the season, Hoy stated flatly, “Win a state title.” The expression on his face remained stoic after he said it.
His confidence was well-founded, however. And, on Saturday night at The Show Place Arena, Hoy backed up his words by winning his first state title in convincing fashion.
“Doesn’t get a lot better than that,” Hoy said in his typical understated fashion after pinning Patuxent’s Jalon Edwards in 56 seconds in the Class 2A-1A championship match at 220 pounds.
After some initial jostling with the 22-5 Edwards, Hoy (38-2) came in on a near-side cradle and turned the Patuxent wrestler onto his back for a prompt pin.
The two wrestlers shook hands, and then the celebration began. Hoy jumped into the arms of his coach. Upon leaving the mat, he was handed his cowboy hat, which he flipped onto his head. Then, it was off to share his state-championship moment with the rest of his teammates, family and friends in the stands.
“This man has worked his butt off, and he deserves every bit of it,” Strube said. “He really impressed me this last month, really putting everything in, putting all of that hard work in. His results showed it.”
The muscular and quick Hoy registered first-period pins in eight of the nine postseason bouts he wrestled over the course of the Frederick County Public Schools, Class 2A West regional and state tournaments. The one match that didn’t end with a pin was a 5-0 victory in the state quarterfinals.
“He was relentless,” Strube said. “He didn’t settle for one point or two points. He always went out there trying to get more and more points. He was just thirsty for more. That’s what really set him apart. That’s what really got him the state championship.”
Hoy was one of two Frederick County wrestlers to reach the state finals this season.
Walkersville junior Kaylie Musard reached the girls championship match at 235 pounds. She was trying to win her first state championship after finishing as the runner-up at 200 pounds in 2020, right before the start of the pandemic.
Facing Great Mills’ Jocelyn Cacek in the final, Musard scored a takedown with 40 seconds remaining in the first period for a 2-0 lead.
But, after a scoreless second period, Cacek came in on a single-leg shot and was able to earn a takedown of her own before turning Musard onto her back for a pin in 4 minutes, 41 seconds.
“I just got to work harder next year,” said Musard, who finished the season with a 10-3 record.
She hopes to earn a third crack at a state title next season for the Lions and aspires to one day wrestle in college.
Musard and Hoy were the sole survivors of a rough semifinal round for Frederick County wrestlers, as 13 of the 15 that reached the final four in their weight class failed to break through to the championship match.
Of the 35 wrestlers from the county that qualified for states (31 boys, four girls), none had ever claimed a state title until Hoy stuck Edwards’ shoulders on the mat.
There were 18 county wrestlers that came through the consolation round to earn their way onto the podium as a state placewinner.
The list of state placewinners includes seven from Middletown, the most dominant team in the county all season.
After Hoy, the state placewinners for the Knights in 2A-1A were Aidan Waters (third, 182 pounds), Alexander DeVriendt (third, 113), Dylan Hart (fifth, 106), Kieran Hofgesang (fifth, 195), Stephen Stottlemyer (sixth, 120) and Russell Endicott (sixth, 285).
Linganore had five state placewinners with Ethan Arneson (fourth, 4A-3A, 160), Chase Schultz (fourth, 195), Garhett Dickinson (fifth, 132), Joel Hopkins (fifth, 285) and Dylan Rohn (sixth, 120). Urbana put two on the awards podium with Anthony Corso (fourth, 4A-3A, 285) and Anson Gentry (sixth, 182).
The other state placers from the county were Catoctin’s Braden Bell (third, 2A-1A 138), Brunswick’s Morgan Corwine (fifth, 2A-1A 145), Tuscarora’s Chase Wheeler (fifth, 4A-3A 113) and Oakdale’s Tyson Thompson (fifth, 4A-3A 195).
In the girls tournament, along with Musard, Catoctin’s Emma Taylor placed fourth at 115 pounds.
