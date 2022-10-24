Brunswick’s boys and girls earned top seeds for the upcoming MPSSAA soccer regional playoffs.
The Central Maryland conference champion Tuscarora boys and Oakdale girls soccer teams, as well as the Middletown boys were awarded top seeds in their regions.
The regional quarterfinals begin Wednesday with the higher seeded teams hosting games at times to be determined, and the regional semifinals will follow on Friday with the higher seeds hosting.
The regional finals are scheduled for Nov. 1, and the state quarterfinals will follow on Nov. 4-5.
The state semifinals for boys and girls soccer will be played Nov. 11-12, and the state finals are scheduled for Nov. 17-19 at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.
The top-seeded Railroaders have a bye in the regional quarterfinals and will face the winner of the game between No. 4 Williamsport and No. 5 Clear Spring on Friday in the regional semifinals.
Meanwhile, Catoctin is the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 seed Smithsburg on Wednesday. The winner of that will travel to face No. 2 seed Boonsboro on Friday.
Fourth-seeded Walkersville will host No. 5 seed Middletown on Wednesday, and the winner will travel to face No. 1 seed Glenelg on Friday.
Top-seeded and unbeaten Oakdale has a bye Wednesday in the quarterfinals. The Bears will host the winner of the game between No. 4 Frederick and No. 5 North Hagerstown on Friday.
Elsewhere, No. 2 seed Tuscarora will host No. 7 seed South Hagerstown on Wednesday, and the winner will play either No. 3 seed Linganore or No. 6 seed Thomas Johnson. The Lancers and Patriots meet on Wednesday.
Urbana is the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 seed Seneca Valley on Wednesday. The winner of that game will play at No. 2 seed Northwest in the regional semifinals Friday.
Top-seeded Brunswick has a bye in the quarterfinals and will face the winner of the game between No. 4 Williamsport and No. 5 Boonsboro in a semifinal Friday.
Meanwhile, Catoctin is the No. 6 seed and will travel to face No. 3 seed Smithsburg on Wednesday. The winner of that will play at No. 2 seed Clear Spring on Friday.
Top-seeded Middletown has a bye in the quarterfinals and will host the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 seed Walkersville and No. 5 seed Oakland Mills on Friday in the regional semifinals.
Following a bye in the quarterfinals, No. 1 seed Tuscarora will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 seed Frederick and No. 5 seed North Hagerstown on Friday in regional semifinals.
Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Oakdale will host No. 7 seed Thomas Johnson on Wednesday in a quarterfinal. The winner of that will advance to face the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 3 seed Linganore and No. 6 seed South Hagerstown on Friday.
Urbana is the No. 2 seed and has a bye in the quarterfinals. The Hawks will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 3 Northwest and No. 6 Seneca Valley on Friday in the regional semifinals.
