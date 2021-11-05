BRUNSWICK — Heading into Friday’s first-round playoff game against Catoctin, Brunswick’s football team was striving to salvage a season that had taken a drastically bad turn.
Not only had the Railroaders lost their final three games of the regular season, but they lost senior standout Michael Souders to a broken fibula.
“It’s been a very rough few weeks,” said Brunswick coach Jerry Smith, whose team had four players, including Souders, out with injury in last week’s loss to the Cougars. “We got three guys back this week, and they fought. They were limping, but they fought.”
And Brunswick used one last surge of fight to hold on in Friday’s rematch against Catoctin.
With his team clinging to a six-point lead, Railroaders sophomore linebacker Benjamin Wells tackled Catoctin quarterback Connor Crum for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-and-one play with 4 minutes, 9 seconds left from Brunswick’s 5. Then, Brunswick running back Devin Philips turned a catch-and-run into an 63-yard play to set up a game-sealing touchdown as the Railroaders pulled out a 13-0 win over the Cougars in the Class 1A North quarterfinals.
Brunswick (6-4) advances to the regional semifinals, looking to regain some of the momentum it had when it enjoyed a five-game winning streak earlier this season.
“This win was an amazing feeling,” Philips said. “The last couple of weeks have been pretty rough on us, especially last week.”
Losing the game was bad enough, but the loss of Souders was a major blow.
“That was huge,” said Smith, who got emotional as he talked about the versatile Souders. “He’s been the leader of this team for four years.”
Philips, who is also a senior, felt like he had to help fill the void on Friday.
“It was time for me to step up and be the bigger leader, be a big brother to the team,” he said. “I didn’t want to let my teammates down in the first round.”
Philips gave Brunswick a 6-0 lead by speeding into the left side of the end zone for a 15-yard TD run with 3:57 left in the first quarter.
Brunswick’s defense made that lead hold up, although it had to contend with a resurgent Catoctin offense led by Crum, who can do damage with his arm and legs.
“He’s a very tough kid,” Smith said. “But I thought our defense did a great job of responding.”
Wells responded for what turned out to be the defensive play of the night, snuffing out a Catoctin drive that started when the Cougars’ Charles Dougherty recovered a fumble on his own 37.
While Crum had did a good job of finding yards most of the second half, Wells — a running back who just recently was started playing linebacker — stopped Crum on fourth-and-one with 4:09 left.
“I saw the guard and just went around and read the play,” Wells said. “We just came out and practiced and worked hard because we wanted to get the payback.”
Three plays later, Philips took a short pass from Ethan Houck and sprinted to Catoctin’s 8-yard line.
“Every time he gets in the open field, he’s just gone,” Well said of Philips.
Two plays later, Houck scored on a 1-yard run to seal the win.
Catoctin coach Mike Rich praised his team, which showed steady improvement despite dropping its first eight games. And after knocking off the Railroaders last week, the Cougars gave them another tussle on Friday.
“We said it before last week, that Catoctin was a good team that was just growing and growing,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.