BRUNSWICK — Clinging to a one-score lead in the first half of Friday's Class 1A state quarterfinal against Forest Park, the common chatter amongst the Brunswick sidelines was "we need to score."
Throughout the opening half, the Railroaders had contained the visiting Foresters, who featured a pair of athletic running backs in Tijuan Reed and Nikolas Reid running behind a stout offensive line.
With 1 minute, 47 seconds left in the first half, the Railroaders got the break they were looking for, when on fourth-and-7 from the 36, a bobbled punt was blocked by junior outside linebacker Luca Mosley.
Four short runs by Ben Wells set up Ethan Houck's 1-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the first half. Just like that, the Railroaders had their score — and they went on to a 17-8 win over the Foresters.
"When you're old guys like us, you'll look back and remember this and appreciate this moment," Railroaders coach Jerry Smith said to his team postgame.
Brunswick (9-3) has its most wins since 2010, and will travel next week to Frostburg to face top-seeded Mountain Ridge, which defeated Bohemia Manor 57-0, in the 1A state semifinals.
"From where we were back in Week 1 to now, I couldn't be any more proud of this team," Smith said.
The victory also means the Railroaders will practice on Thanksgiving while potentially interrupting holiday plans for Mosley.
"I was supposed to go to my grandmother's for Thanksgiving in Virginia," Mosley said.
Mosley, who Smith said has "all the untapped potential," was part of a Railroaders defense that forced four turnovers Friday, including his own interception inside the final dozen seconds in the first half.
From his linebacker position, Wells recovered a fumble with 1:55 left in the third quarter. But the junior, who also rushed for 136 yards on 23 carries, turned the ball over with his own fumble two plays later.
The Foresters went on a 14-play, 74-yard drive, with Reid plowing up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:28 to play. Forest Park cut the lead to 14-8, converting the 2-point conversion on a toss to Reed, who ran to his right and crossed the goal line standing up.
"They had some big, fast guys on their offense, and their line was massive. I was worried about how our defense would handle them," Smith said.
Brunswick would drive to the 1 on its next drive, but a false start on fourth-and-goal brought out kicker Sam Verosto for a field-goal attempt, and the sophomore delivered with the short, 23-yard field goal for some breathing room.
Starting near midfield following a short kickoff, the Foresters' drove to the Brunswick 25 with less than a minute to play. Isaac Herbert's pass deflection on the goal line on second-and-10 set up the Foresters' final play. A pass by Shannon Cliftonn hit Levi Kelly in the chest and deflected off the grass, sealing the Railroaders' win.
On the 10th play of the Foresters opening drive, Cliftonn fumbled and Brunswick's Nathan Nedrow pounced on the loose ball at the 23.
The Railroaders went nine plays and 77 yards the other way as Ethan Houck connected on a 7-yard touchdown pass across the middle to Herbert for the first points of the game with 3:02 left in the opening quarter.
With 10:09 left in the second quarter, Brunswick's Tucker Hargett tipped a pass by Cliftonn in the air that was intercepted by Peyton Dean.
Houck completed all four of his passes for 43 yards.
NOTE: Play was halted for nearly 15 minutes at the 11:14 mark of the third quarter when a Forest Park player suffered a lower leg injury. He left in an ambulance.
