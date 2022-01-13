BRUNSWICK — Jordan Herbert is caught between his size, experience, age and ideal weight class.
Wrestling at 113 pounds would give the senior at Brunswick High School the best chance to achieve most of his goals, which would be placing at the Frederick County tournament and qualifying for states for the first time.
At that weight, he’d be stronger and more experienced than many of his opponents.
However, getting down to 113, which he said he intends to for the postseason tournaments, is very challenging for Herbert. His strength and energy are sapped, which can at least partially offset some of his advantages in terms of strength and experience.
“I am sitting on water weight all the time [at 113] pretty much,” he said after pinning South Carroll’s Angelo Marchany with a lateral drop in 1 minute, 52 seconds Thursday night, one of two victories Brunswick produced in bouts wrestled in a 66-18 home loss to the Cavaliers.
While South Carroll was a considerable favorite heading into the match, it didn’t help the Railroaders that they were shorthanded due to COVID-19 issues, according to coach Scott Tilles.
So, Herbert, the leader of the team, has largely been floating between where he wants to wrestle (113) and where he has been wrestling (120 and 126) against kids who are stronger and often more experienced.
“I am not the biggest guy out there,” the 5-foot-7 Herbert said. “I do what I can.”
Herbert wrestled at 120 Thursday and had little trouble in dispatching his opponent. But it could pose a major challenge for him later in the season and in postseason tournaments when he’d be facing higher caliber wrestlers at that weight.
When Herbert has bumped up to 126 this season, he has struggled.
“Being in the West region is so tough for us. All of the teams are so good,” Tilles said. “If we were in another region, a kid like Jordan would be winning a lot more and really have a chance to advance. It’s just so tough for us being in this region.”
Against South Carroll, Brunswick also got a pin from senior 182-pounder Scott Haste and a forfeit victory for Jacob O’Conner at 113.
In just his second season of wrestling since being recruited off the football team by Tilles, Haste has improved considerably.
He pinned South Carroll’s Jenero Marchany in 1:42 with a move he has developed some nice confidence in, the near-side cradle.
“Keeping my self under control and sticking to what I know,” Haste said when asked how he has improved the most. “I am just trying wrestle my own way instead of trying to wrestle someone else’s match.”
South Carroll 66, Brunswick 18
126 — R. Athey (SC) pinned Markham, :44; 132 — Rizzuto (SC) by forfeit; 138 — Bond (SC) pinned Dean, :56; 145 — Owen (SC) by disqualification over Corwine; 152 — M. Rodrigues (SC) pinned Cooke, 2:45; 160 — A. Rodrigues (SC) pinned Runkles, :47; 170 — Athey (SC) pinned Benitez, 2:27; 182 — Haste (B) pinned J. Marchany, 1:42; 195 — Moose (SC) pinned Hargett, 1:49; 220 — Davis (SC) pinned Muir, 2:54; 285 — Brightful (SC) by disqualification over Thompson; 106 — Owen (SC) pinned Mullen, 1:54; 113 — O’Conner (B) by forfeit; 120 — Herbert (B) pinned A. Marchany, 1:52.
