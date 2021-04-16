Tony Rakowski is becoming one of Brunswick football team’s keys to success in the coming years.
With nine seniors set to graduate from this year’s squad, he’s going to figure heavily in the Railroaders’ rushing game as a junior this fall. A three-touchdown performance in Brunswick’s 50-16 win over host Frederick on Friday proved it.
Rakowski, who doubles as an outside linebacker on the other side of the ball, showed just how quickly he can take advantage of short-field situations to punch the ball into the end zone. He had scoring runs of 10 and 3 yards.
“We’re always working, trying to get better, trying to work as much as we can, getting as much good field position as we can, then doing as much as we can with the field position we get,” Rakowski said.
Rakowski is also versatile, being able to run a quick pass pattern, then stay on stride to the end zone for a score. He displayed that ability in the second quarter when he caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Wylan Harich.
Rakowski snagged Harich’s TD pass at Frederick’s far-side 35-yard line. He raced down the sideline to the Cadets’ 20, where he put a spin move on a Frederick defender, then took the ball the rest of the way for the score.
“It really just comes to my head at the moment, just find the best way to get into the end zone,” Rakowski said. “It wasn’t really planned that way.”
Brunswick coach Jerry Smith said the funny thing is Rakowski is one of three running backs returning for the Railroaders this fall.
“We’ve got a junior, a sophomore and a freshman coming back,” he said. “Each have had their own game. Last week, it was Ben Wells. This week it was Tony. The previous week it was J.T. Harich. The nice thing is they feed off each other.”
Josh Pratt, playing his final game for Brunswick, headed to Bridgewater this fall, caught a pair of TD strikes from Harich. He hauled in an 8-yard pass for Brunswick’s first touchdown of the game, with 8 minutes, 33 seconds to go in the first quarter, then caught a 5-yarder in the third quarter.
Pratt’s other score came as the result of a slant route. With the Frederick safety caught out of position on the play, Pratt had little difficulty completing the pattern.
“We try to mix it up a little bit,” Pratt said.
Harich and Bailey Himes had Brunswick’s other touchdowns. Harich scored on a 13-yard keeper in the third quarter. Himes broke a 32-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Blake was 6-of-7 on extra-point kicks for the Railroaders (4-1). Brunswick got a safety in the first quarter when a bad snap on a Frederick punt went out of the end zone.
Frederick sophomore quarterback Brian Mbuthia threw one touchdown pass and rushed for another. He hit Travon Neal with a 35-yard TD strike in the second quarter, then scored on a 2-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.
Neal had a pair of two-point conversions.
Mbuthia shared quarterbacking duties with senior Zach Buckley.
“It’s a weird season, with fewer games and no playoffs, so it gives us a chance to develop our younger players for next year, making sure we do right by our seniors,” Frederick coach Kevin Pirri said. “It’s another way to have a positive impact on the team.”
