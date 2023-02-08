Zion Ortiz readied for his first boys basketball game in over a year in late November, his left knee feeling fine after recovering from an ACL tear. But shortly into Maryland School for the Deaf’s game against Spencerville Adventist, he jumped to grab the ball and noticed immediate pain in that same knee when he landed.
He’d suffered an MCL sprain and would be out for at least two weeks, a frustrating setback for the senior who just wanted one more chance on the court. Ortiz wanted to stay active with his new downtime, so he decided to try out for the wrestling team, having not stepped foot on the mats since fifth grade.
“Wrestling, you know, you’re on soft mats, and I knew I wasn’t going to be able to play as much basketball,” Ortiz said.
He immediately fell in love with the sport’s physicality and quickly found a spot as a middleweight for the Orioles, wrestling at 175, 182 or 190 pounds. And when he was able to resume basketball activities a few weeks later, he didn’t give up his newfound sport.
Ortiz is MSD’s only athlete who partakes in both basketball and wrestling. While deaf school athletes often play multiple sports throughout the year — Ortiz also stars on the football team — the combination of basketball and wrestling is quite unusual.
“As a deaf school, we have a small number of students and small number of players, so it’s very common for us to do two sports in a season, so it’s not like other schools,” Ortiz said. “Hearing players, usually because they have so many people in their schools, they pick one sport and stay with it.”
And few do so at as high a level as Ortiz.
He’s second on the basketball team in scoring, averaging 11.2 points per game despite his injury. But more impressively, he’s won the majority of his bouts in wrestling, with many of those victories coming by pinfall.
“Several wrestlers have done both sports, but I have never seen anyone like Zion who excels at both,” MSD wrestling coach Richard Dahan wrote in an email.
Still, Ortiz had a learning curve at the beginning of the wrestling season.
He was strong and had the basic techniques down from the start — that’s what got him on the team, Dahan said. But he hadn’t worked his conditioning up to wrestling form.
“Wrestling has been the toughest sport I’ve really encountered. I immediately start sweating and have a hard time breathing, and it’s mental,” Ortiz said.
The sport is that much more exhausting and physical, leading even those in top shape like Ortiz to sometimes struggle in their short stints on the mat.
Yet, thanks to improved technique, he’s getting better.
“Zion wins most of his matches in the first or second period. There were times when he would wrestle three full periods with great wrestlers,” Dahan wrote. “By conserving his energy and wrestling hard at practice, his wrestling stamina has greatly improved over time.”
It’s been time-intensive to reach that point, and Ortiz has learned to balance his wrestling training with his basketball commitment.
He sometimes has five straight hours of practice multiple times a week — basketball first, then wrestling. Ortiz has learned to prioritize games while not sacrificing one sport for the other.
He said basketball ultimately takes precedence for him, though he added that he considers each sport’s respective deaf school tournament — basketball’s Clerc Classic and wrestling’s Willigan Deaf Tournament — to be most important.
Ortiz competed in both in January, something particularly unfathomable not even three months ago given he only sought out wrestling to stay active while he couldn’t play basketball. Now, the talented athlete may have found another new calling.
“I feel like I found something I’m good at that I didn’t know,” Ortiz said. “Who knew if I’d be good at wrestling, and not only do I enjoy it, I’m pretty good at it. I mean, I’m not great at it – it’s not even the middle of the first season for me – but hopefully I’ll have some highlights by the end of the season.”
