MSD's Zion Ortiz
Maryland School for the Deaf’s Zion Ortiz poses for a portrait at Benson Gym on the school’s campus on Feb. 2. Ortiz is a dual-sport winter athlete, juggling both basketball and wrestling this season.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Zion Ortiz readied for his first boys basketball game in over a year in late November, his left knee feeling fine after recovering from an ACL tear. But shortly into Maryland School for the Deaf’s game against Spencerville Adventist, he jumped to grab the ball and noticed immediate pain in that same knee when he landed.

He’d suffered an MCL sprain and would be out for at least two weeks, a frustrating setback for the senior who just wanted one more chance on the court. Ortiz wanted to stay active with his new downtime, so he decided to try out for the wrestling team, having not stepped foot on the mats since fifth grade.

