Dan Joseph Oakdale
Daniel Joseph missed lots of time over the years due to injury. Now, he is back as the Bears’ starting running back and looking to have a productive senior season for a good Oakdale team.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Lost in the conversation of all the terrific returning players Oakdale’s football team brings back is senior running back Daniel Joseph, who, according to coach Kurt Stein, is one of the strongest and most talented kids the program has ever had.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Joseph bench presses more than 300 pounds. “He’s all muscle,” according to Stein. And when Joseph runs the ball, he said he is looking to initiate the contact with defenders rather than the other way around.

