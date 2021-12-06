Oakdale wrestler Tyson Thompson’s season-opening bout was over in a hurry on Monday — he registered a pin in 14 seconds.
The senior 220-pounder had no complaints. He just hopes his season lasts a long time for a change.
Thompson was robbed of that opportunity by a partially torn labrum his freshman season, a broken hand his sophomore season and a coronavirus pandemic shutdown his junior season, which only lasted a couple weeks for all Frederick County Public Schools winter sports teams.
“Just unlucky,” Thompson said. “I haven’t really gotten a real high school wrestling season ... So having this opportunity of a full season again is just really exciting, and I’m making the most of it my senior year.”
Thompson’s pin on Monday was one of four by the Bears, who won five of their seven bouts but were hurt by five forfeits in a 42-29 loss to visiting North Hagerstown.
Thompson, who wrestled for Tuscarora for two seasons before transferring to Oakdale, has embraced the elder statesman role as the lone senior on a team with strong underclassmen like Cooper Van Scoyoc, Cole Walker and Rory Blanchard.
“He’s fit in great with the team, become a natural leader, has big college aspirations,” third-year Oakdale head coach Matt Wax said of Thompson. “We love having his leadership, and guys like him kind of set the tone in terms of work ethic in the room, which is what we like to see.”
While Thompson’s future is in lacrosse, a sport he’s committed to play at Arcadia University, he takes wrestling seriously. In fact, after placing fourth in the state as a middle school wrestler, Thompson set his sights on contending for a high school state crown.
Way back, Thompson spent his winters playing basketball, and his youth team included Noah Batchelor, who went on to star at IMG Academy in Florida and has committed to play at Memphis. But Thompson’s future in hoops seemed limited when he didn’t make his middle school team.
“I was like, ‘If I’m not going to make my middle school team, I’m probably not going to make the high school team,’” he said. “So I wanted to try something new for the winter. So I tried wrestling, and since then, never looked back.”
He’ll go as far as he can this year. He also saw a bright future for the Bears, rattling off the names of Oakdale’s young standouts.
“I’m the only senior, so it’s not like we’re losing a lot,” he said. “So if they can find more kids next year, I think they’ll be really successful.”
This is the second straight season the Bears have had just one senior. Wax said while it’s good to have veterans, relying on so many young athletes bodes well for the team’s future.
“It’s their second, third year in the program, time to start pushing the pace a little bit,” he said. “It’s time to start seeing what we can do on the big stage.”
Jake Green (132), Walker (145) and Blanchard (182) had pins along with Thompson for the Bears, while Van Scoyoc got a technical fall to give Oakdale a solid showing against traditionally strong North Hagerstown.
“We like to see at the end of the night, that those contested bouts, we have that advantage,” said Wax, whose team might soon fill some of those vacant lineup spots. “I think going forward, coming back from Christmas break, we’re going to get some guys back and start turning those forfeits into more points.”
RESULTS
106—NH won by forfeit; 113—double forfeit; 120—double forfeit; 126—Youngerman (NH) by forfeit; 132—Green (O) pin Carpenter, 2:28; 138—Van Scoyoc (O) maj. dec.; 145—Walker (O) pin Miles, 2:38; 152—Monn (NH) pin Sandy; 160—Shoemaker (NH) by forfeit; 170—Bofenkamp (NH) by forfeit; Blanchard (O) pin Rakich, 1:56; Hart (NH) pin Wilhite, 4:56; Thompson (O) pin Knox, :14; 285—Shreve (NH) by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.