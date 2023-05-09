As if anyone needed a reminder of how dangerous a hitter she is, Urbana softball player Delaney Reefe provided one by hitting a solo homer off Catoctin ace Taylor Smith in the first inning of Tuesday’s Central Maryland Conference championship game.
But after she threw a four-hitter to lead the Hawks to a 2-1 win over the Cougars at Hood College, it was quite helpful to be reminded that Reefe never intended to be a pitcher when she came to Urbana.
Reefe struck out 10, held the Cougars to four hits and retired the final 15 batters she faced. Despite such a showing in the circle, Reefe will be a position player when she heads to the University of Maryland — she wore a white Terps visor as she fired pitches Tuesday.
“I just stay loose, have fun with it because it’s not my main position,” she said. “So when I’m up there, I’m like, ‘What is there to lose?’”
Actually, the Hawks (15-3) haven’t done much losing since dropping their first two games of the season. They edged out Linganore and South Hagerstown for the CMC Spires title. And on Tuesday, they became the only team besides Catoctin — which won the previous four CMC title games — to capture a conference championship.
“Honestly, coming into this, not a lot of people expected us to win, just because Catoctin is such a highly ranked team,” Reefe said. “We were so loose and just having fun. We were having a dance party before the game, it was just a good time.”
Reefe’s first-inning homer, which struck a white pickup truck parked behind the left field fence, set the tone for the Hawks, who got shut out by Catoctin in their only other CMC final in 2019.
“I went up there, I just felt like I had super goggles on. I was seeing the ball very well,” said Reefe, who knew Smith had a nasty riseball. “I saw that backspin, I was like ‘I’m laying off that.’ And then she threw me a screwball inside, and I love inside pitches, so I just turned on that thing.”
Smith made up for that in the bottom of the first, drawing a leadoff walk and later scoring on Meghan Gray’s single to left.
But the rest of the night, the Cougars had trouble stringing together hits.
“We struck out too much,” Catoctin coach Jessica Valentine said. “We watched too many good pitches, and then we had to chase her junk, and that was exactly opposite of the plan.
“In the first couple innings, we were jumping on strikes and letting the junk go and we stopped doing that,” she said. “She did a good job, though. Hats off to her.”
As usual, Reefe also got help from her defense. After Gray singled again in the third, she stood at first when Kassidy Kreitz ripped a low, hard liner between second and first base with two outs.
Urbana second baseman Charlotte Wilson dove to her left and caught the ball in her outstretched glove. It was the kind of play that would’ve made Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson proud.
“Right when it got hit off the bat, it came too fast, and I just kind of laid out and it went in,” Wilson said.
Hawks coach Frank Husson is used to seeing Wilson get to pretty much everything between first and second.
“We’ve seen plays, not quite that extravagant, throughout the season,” he said. “But she’s just done a phenomenal job for us at second base.”
Aside from Reefe’s homer, though, the Hawks were having trouble — like every other team this season — against Smith. The Catoctin sophomore struck out eight in the first three innings. She finished with a more-than-respectable 12 strikeouts, but the Hawks started getting more baserunners as the game progressed.
“She’s a great pitcher,” Carleigh Magers said. “And we just had to adjust to what she had.”
In the sixth, Reefe hit a one-out double to left. Magers, who had fielder’s choices in her first two at-bats, then hit an RBI single up the middle. She got thrown out at second by catcher Meghan Gray while trying to advance on the throw home, but she had the clutch hit of the night.
Delainey Quartucci had two hits for the Hawks.
“We could have folded early in the season,” said Husson, referring to the Hawks’ 0-2 start. “But they worked so hard throughout the year to earn this trip to the CMC championship game, and then to come out on top speaks volumes about the character of the young ladies that compose this team.”
Both teams now head to the playoffs, both seeking their first state title since 2011.
“I’ve been telling them we’re not ready, we’re not there yet. We’ve got to keep working,” Valentine said. “So hopefully this lit a fire a little bit and we show up to practice ready to keep getting better.”
