GLEN BURNIE — They grow up fast, and they grow up well on the Urbana High softball team.
Three years ago, when the bulk of this group first came together, longtime coach Frank Husson made a quiet prediction that this group was going to win a state championship.
It was just a matter of how well they jelled and learned how to play together.
And there the Hawks were Tuesday night at Bachman Sports Complex, a team that started the season 0-2 celebrating a 2-0 win over perennial power Sherwood, which captured its seventh state title last season in Class 4A.
“I am ecstatic,” said senior Delaney Reefe, the Hawks’ Division I catching recruit (University of Maryland) turned ace pitcher, who twirled another gem (six strikeouts, two hits allowed) to put her team in its second state final and first since its lone championship season in 2011.
Urbana (19-3) will face Dulaney, a 7-2 winner over Broadneck, on Friday or Saturday for the 4A state title at the University of Maryland in College Park.
“It couldn’t be better,” Reefe said. “It couldn’t be a better ending to my high school softball career.”
It’s hard not to think about how far this team has come, not just over the course of the last three seasons, but this season alone.
The growth is everywhere.
Urbana opened the season on March 21 with a 9-5 loss at Sherwood. The Hawks’ defense was abysmal that day, allowing eight unearned runs to score with two outs.
Reefe was the starting pitcher that day, admittedly shaking off the cobwebs from an offseason playing her primary position, catcher, for her travel ball team.
She wasn’t even throwing then all of the pitches that she was throwing Tuesday night to stifle Sherwood.
“My dropball and my riseball have improved,” Reefe said. “I didn’t even throw a riseball before this season.”
Now, Reefe is using it to help mow down some of the top lineups in softball-rich Frederick County and the state. She was coming off a nine-strikeout performance in which she allowed just three hits in the state quarterfinals over Walter Johnson.
“I look at some of the stats,” Husson said. “Her first-pitch strike ratio is around 70 percent. Her strike-to-ball ratio is over 70 percent. You have kids that are pitchers that don’t have stats like that. That’s a five-tool athlete right there.”
Of course, Reefe has been one of the top offensive players in Frederick County for several years running, and that, too, materialized in Tuesday’s state-semifinal win.
After five scoreless innings, Reefe led off the top of the sixth with a double down the left-field line, hustling into the bag to beat the throw.
She was then bunted over to third on a sacrifice by junior Carleigh Magers before senior Cici Bullock knocked her in with a pop up into very shallow right field that was caught by Sherwood second baseman Ally Long.
Despite the lack of depth on the sac fly, Reefe alertly bolted home and slid under the tag to put Urbana on the board 1-0.
“Her read [on that short pop up] was phenomenal,” Husson said.
Then, there is the story of freshman Lo McAnaw, who plays shortstop and holds down the leadoff spot on a championship-level varsity team like a seasoned pro.
In the third inning Tuesday, McAnaw just missed homering off Sherwood starter Kat Hanson when her fly ball to left was picked off the top of the short fence by Warriors center fielder Brenya Schlutz.
With one out in the top of the seventh, McAnaw left little doubt about it, sending Sherwood left fielder Julie Peffer tumbling over the fence in pursuit of her home-run blast that provided Urbana and Reefe with a much-needed insurance run.
“I was so excited,” McAnaw said. “It was a fastball right down the middle. ... It was mind-boggling [to see it go over the fence].”
McAnaw is another prime example of how far this Urbana team has come in a relatively short period of time.
Husson said he likes to work his freshmen into the lineup slowly.
But once he gave McAnaw her chance, she ran with it and has not looked back.
“In the end, you can have so many great players,” Reefe said. “But if you don’t play well together and mesh together well, you’ve got nothing. And I think we have meshed super well. We have all of these little quirks and things, and we just have so much fun on the field. I think that’s what carries us.”
