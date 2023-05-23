Urbana Semifinal
Buy Now

Urbana’s Lo McAnaw reacts while running to first base after leading off with a walk in the Class 4A State semifinal against Sherwood at Bachman Sports Complex on Tuesday. Urbana defeated Sherwood 2-0.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

GLEN BURNIE — They grow up fast, and they grow up well on the Urbana High softball team.

Three years ago, when the bulk of this group first came together, longtime coach Frank Husson made a quiet prediction that this group was going to win a state championship.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription