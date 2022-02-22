Four Frederick County teams earned top seeds Tuesday, when the MPSSAA released its regional basketball tournament brackets for playoff action that begins Friday.
The Linganore (3A) and Walkersville (2A) boys are atop their sections, as are the Catoctin (1A) and Frederick (3A) girls.
Those teams all have first-round byes to the semifinals, along with the local girls teams from Brunswick (1A), Middletown (2A) and Urbana (4A).
Here is a breakdown of the regional matchups involving Frederick County squads. All first-round games are scheduled for Friday.
Boys
Class 1A
No. 4 Brunswick hosts No. 5 Hammond in the first round.
No. 6 Catoctin visits No. 3 Clear Spring in the first round.
Class 2A
No. 1 Walkersville advances to host a Monday semifinal against the first-round winner between No. 5 Hammond and No. 4 Poolesville.
No. 6 Middletown visits No. 3 Glenelg in the first round.
Class 3A
No. 1 Linganore advances to host a Monday semifinal against the first-round winner between No. 5 Thomas Johnson and host and fourth-seeded Frederick.
No. 3 Oakdale hosts No. 6 North Hagerstown in the first round.
No. 2 Tuscarora hosts No. 7 South Hagerstown in the first round.
Class 4A
No. 5 Urbana visits No. 4 Quince Orchard in the first round.
Girls
Class 1A
No. 1 Catoctin advances to host a Tuesday semifinal against the first-round winner between No. 5 Smithsburg and No. 4 Boonsboro.
No. 2 Brunswick advances to a Tuesday semifinal against the first-round winner between No. 6 Hancock and No. 3 Clear Spring.
Class 2A
No. 2 Middletown advances to host a Tuesday semifinal against the first-round winner between No. 6 Walkersville and host and third-seeded Poolesville.
Class 3A
No. 1 Frederick advances to host a Tuesday semifinal against the first-round winner between No. 5 Thomas Johnson and host and fourth-seeded North Hagerstown.
No. 2 Linganore hosts No. 7 South Hagerstown in the first round.
No. 3 Oakdale hosts No. 6 Tuscarora in the first round.
Class 4A
No. 2 Urbana advances to host a Tuesday semifinal against the first-round winner between No. 6 Northwest and No. 3 Quince Orchard.
