n Linganore (5-5) at Damascus (8-1): The Lancers are looking for their first win over Damascus since their unbeaten state-championship season in 2009. They have lost their last five playoff games against the Swarmin’ Hornets, including a pair of one-point losses in 2011 and ‘14 and a blowout loss in the Class 3A championship game in 2019. Linganore is flying a little under the radar, given that its record is not up to its usual standard. The fifth-seeded Lancers hope they got back on track last week with a 42-8 road win over fourth-seeded Rockville in the first round. Meanwhile, Damascus had a bye as the top seed in the 3A West. The winner of this game will advance to the state quarterfinals. Damascus’ only loss this season was a 28-0 setback at home to unbeaten Quince Orchard on Sept. 23.
n Oakland Mills (5-5) at Middletown (7-3): The second-seeded Knights could be getting hot at the right time of the season. They have won four in a row and six of their last seven, with the only loss in that stretch being a down-to-the-wire game at Urbana on Oct. 7. Last week, they pummeled seventh-seeded Hammond 42-0 in the Class 2A West first round. Middletown is hoping to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since its state-championship season in 2019. The Knights fell to Glenelg 21-3 on the road in a regional semifinal last season. Meanwhile, third-seeded Oakland Mills snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 35-0 home win over sixth-seeded Century in the first round.
n Walkersville (5-5) at Poolesville (7-2): After starting the season 0-3 against a formidable schedule, Walkersville has won five of seven overall. Last week, the fourth-seeded Lions dominated fifth-season Glenelg 44-9, even with their top three receivers either missing the game or not being much of a factor. They rang up 260 rushing yards on 44 attempts against the Gladiators, and senior running back Rony Lopez scored three touchdowns. Walkersville is seeking its first trip to the state quarterfinals against a Poolesville team it beat 35-28 at home in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Falcons had a bye last week as the top seed in the 2A West playoffs. The Falcons had won their first six games of the season before dropping two of three to close the regular season. They lost their last game at home to Manchester Valley 26-21.
n Brunswick (7-3) at Patterson Mill (8-2): The third-seeded Railroaders are coming off back-to-back home wins over Catoctin and are looking to reach the state quarterfinals in Class 1A for the second consecutive season. Last season, after shutting out Catoctin and Pikesville in the Class 1A North playoffs, they fell 14-3 to Perryville in the state quarterfinals. Brunswick is looking to win eight games in a season for the first time since 2012 when it advanced to the state semifinals. The Railroaders will take on second-seeded Patterson Mill, which is coming off a 28-0 victory over seventh-seeded Pikesville in the first round last week. Patterson Mill’s only losses this season are to Bohemia Manor (27-12) and Joppatowne (18-14).
n Oakdale (8-2) at Frederick (10-0): Oakdale will get another chance to see if its measures up against the unbeaten Cadets. In the first meeting, a 35-14 victory for Frederick at Oakdale, the Cadets scored on the very first play from scrimmage on an interception return by linebacker Tariq Meredith. Frederick led 27-0 before Oakdale got on the board with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Since then, the Cadets have rolled to wins over Thomas Johnson and South Hagerstown, while Oakdale has cruised past Tuscarora and North Hagerstown. This game was originally scheduled for Friday night before it was moved due to the weather. The winner will advance to next week’s state quarterfinals in Class 3A. The Bears are looking to play in the state quarterfinals for the first time, while Frederick is seeking its second straight trip, having reached the state semifinals last season.
n Mount Hebron (4-6) at Urbana (9-1): The top-seeded Hawks can reach 10 wins in a season for the first time since their state championship season in 2010. They opened the Class 4A-3A West playoffs last week with a 48-0 home win over Tuscarora, their second such victory over the Titans in a three-week span. Urbana is looking for its second straight trip to the state quarterfinals. Last year, in a 4A-3A West regional semifinal, it beat Mount Hebron on the road, 38-14, to advance. The Vikings are the No. 5 seed in the region this season. Last week, they avenged an earlier loss to fourth-seeded Reservoir on the road, 29-21, to move on and face the Hawks once again. This game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved because of the heavy rain in the forecast.
n Perkiomen School (7-1) at MSD (9-2): This is the championship game for the eight-man Keystone State Football League. The top-seeded Orioles made it in their first season in the league. On the other hand, third-seeded Perkiomen School, outside of Philadelphia, is in the KSFL championship game for the third consecutive season, having won the previous two. When these teams met in Pennsylvania on Oct. 29, Perkiomen School earned a 20-14 victory over MSD, snapping a seven-game winning streak for the Orioles. Last week, in the first round of the KSFL playoffs, MSD blew out Model 52-8, while Perkiomen School upended second-seeded Mercersburg Academy (Pa.) 42-36 on the road.
