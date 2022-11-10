6:30 p.m.

n Linganore (5-5) at Damascus (8-1): The Lancers are looking for their first win over Damascus since their unbeaten state-championship season in 2009. They have lost their last five playoff games against the Swarmin’ Hornets, including a pair of one-point losses in 2011 and ‘14 and a blowout loss in the Class 3A championship game in 2019. Linganore is flying a little under the radar, given that its record is not up to its usual standard. The fifth-seeded Lancers hope they got back on track last week with a 42-8 road win over fourth-seeded Rockville in the first round. Meanwhile, Damascus had a bye as the top seed in the 3A West. The winner of this game will advance to the state quarterfinals. Damascus’ only loss this season was a 28-0 setback at home to unbeaten Quince Orchard on Sept. 23.

— Greg Swatek

