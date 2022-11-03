6:30 p.m.

n Tuscarora (0-9) at Urbana (8-1): The Hawks are the lone top-seeded team from Frederick County in the football playoffs. They open the Class 4A-3A West playoffs against an eighth-seeded Tuscarora team they beat 40-0 on Oct. 20. Last week, Urbana beat Linganore for the first time in a decade, 28-13 on the road. On the other hand, Tuscarora fell at home to Oakdale, 42-0. The winner of this quarterfinal will play either No. 4 seed Reservoir or No. 5 seed Mount Hebron in a semifinal next week.

Greg Swatek

