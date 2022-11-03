n Tuscarora (0-9) at Urbana (8-1): The Hawks are the lone top-seeded team from Frederick County in the football playoffs. They open the Class 4A-3A West playoffs against an eighth-seeded Tuscarora team they beat 40-0 on Oct. 20. Last week, Urbana beat Linganore for the first time in a decade, 28-13 on the road. On the other hand, Tuscarora fell at home to Oakdale, 42-0. The winner of this quarterfinal will play either No. 4 seed Reservoir or No. 5 seed Mount Hebron in a semifinal next week.
n Linganore (4-5) at Rockville (5-4): Linganore enters the Class 3A West playoffs in an incredibly odd position. Not only are the Lancers — a perennial power who have played in the last four 3A state finals — below .500, they are also a mid-level seed (No. 5) playing on the road in the first round. They have dropped four of their last six overall, including a 28-13 home loss to Urbana last week. Meanwhile, Rockville earned its second straight victory last week with a 35-20 win over Richard Montgomery. The winner will meet top-seeded Damascus, which has a first-round bye this week, in a a semifinal next week.
n Hammond (0-9) at Middletown (6-3): Senior quarterback Cam Baker scored on a quarterback sneak from 2 yards out in the final 30 seconds last Friday to lift Middletown to a dramatic 28-21 home win over Walkersville. The Knights enter the Class 2A West playoffs as the No. 2 seed and winners of five of their last six overall. Should they advance past winless Hammond, they will take on either No. 3 seed Oakland Mills or No. 6 seed Century next week in a semifinal. Middletown beat Hammond 48-12 in the first round of the playoffs last season.
n Glenelg (4-5) at Walkersville (4-5): The Lions are looking to rebound from last week’s 28-21 loss at Middletown in the final minute. They are the No. 4 seed in the Class 2A West region and will take on a slumping Glenelg team that has dropped its last four games. If Walkersville wins, it will face top-seeded Poolesville, which has a first-round bye, in a semifinal next week. The Lions beat the Falcons 35-28 in the first round of the playoffs last season. They were eventually eliminated in the regional semifinals by Oakland Mills on the road by one point, 42-41.
n Thomas Johnson (1-8) at Seneca Valley (6-3): The Patriots are the No. 6 seed in the Class 4A-3A West playoffs and will be considerable underdogs against third-seeded Seneca Valley. The Eagles are looking to bounce back from a 33-20 road loss to Damascus last week. Meanwhile, TJ was beaten soundly by undefeated Frederick High last week, 50-0. The winner of this game will meet the winner of the 4A-3A West quarterfinal between No. 2 seed Howard and No. 7 seed Watkins Mill next week.
n Catoctin (2-7) at Brunswick (6-3): This is a rematch of last week’s game at Brunswick that saw the Railroaders force a goal-line fumble and block an extra point in the final eight minutes to pull out a 7-6 win over the upset-minded Cougars. It’s also a rematch of last year’s Class 1A North quarterfinal that Brunswick also won 13-0. Both teams are looking to get their offenses going after they both stumbled against strong defenses last week. Brunswick is the No. 3 seed, while Catoctin is the No. 6 seed in the 1A North. The winner of this game will meet the winner of the game between No. 2 seed Patterson Mill and No. 7 seed Pikesville next week.
n Annapolis Christian (1-7) at SCJP (5-4): The Vikings are looking to cap the first season in their new on-campus stadium on a high note and avenge a 13-7 loss at Annapolis Christian on Oct. 15. That was the Eagles’ only win to date this season. Last week, St. John’s Catholic Prep snapped a two-game losing streak with a 47-6 home win over the Maryland Revolution, a Christian school based in Jarrettsville. Senior running back Drew Hutchins ran for 150 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries last week for the Vikings.
n Model (5-5) at MSD (8-2): This is a semifinal game in the Keystone State Football League and a rematch of a game that MSD won 44-0 on the road on Sept. 17. The Orioles are the top seed in this four team playoff and trying to shake off a 20-14 loss at Perkiomen School outside of Philadelphia last week that snapped their seven-game winning streak. The winner of this game will meet the winner of the other KSFL semifinal between No. 2 seed Mercersburg Academy and No. 3 seed Perkiomen next week for the championship.
