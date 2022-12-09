THURMONT — Catoctin girls basketball isn’t the biggest or most experienced team.
The Cougars’ tallest player, freshman Brooke Williams, is 5-foot-10, while no seniors start. Their top two scorers from a year ago graduated, leaving sophomore Taylor Smith to captain the offense.
None of that has fazed Catoctin, and the team instead relies on its speed and pressure to get its opponents out of sorts. It worked in Friday’s 55-49 win over Oakdale, as the Cougars forced 14 steals and never trailed following a lockdown first quarter that saw them pick passes and command possession like veterans.
“We joke and say to our girls, you didn’t realize that you not only signed up for basketball, but you signed up for track,” Catoctin coach Amy Entwistle said. “We’ve never been a big team, but we’re fast, and we know it starts with disciplined defense, and that fuels our offense, where we’re best in transition.”
Smith, who had seven of the steals, turned three of those into fast break points, reading the Bears’ offense and jumping their passes with ease. That helped the Cougars open a 10-point lead early in the second quarter, and after Oakdale closed it to two points at the half, Smith worked down low to draw fouls and hit her free throws.
She helped Catoctin (2-0) extend its advantage to 17 at one point in the fourth quarter, and her final field goal came on a nifty cut downhill in the paint to stem the Bears’ last-ditch rally. Smith finished with a game-high 18 points.
“Taylor is just a competitor,” Entwistle said. “She doesn’t have an off switch.”
That’s what the rest of her team is like, too.
The Cougars scrap and make it difficult for their opponents no matter the level, and they have enough shooting skill to find as much offense as necessary.
“We’re still early, but we have such raw talent, and as we continue playing together, we’re going to be an amazing team,” Smith said.
Oakdale (1-1) experienced that firsthand, as it was outrebounded while committing a bevy of turnovers and missing shots.
It’s uncharacteristic of the normally sure-handed and hot-shooting team, which typically takes care of the ball better than it did Friday night.
“We were very sloppy,” Bears coach Rob Healy said. “We can play so much better than we played tonight, and give credit to Catoctin for forcing some of that, but we also just hurt ourselves a lot.”
Oakdale did surge late in each half to cut into its deficit, though it was too far behind and ultimately never led. Junior guard Skai Bayless had a team-high with 13 points, four assists and four steals, while sophomore guard Jane Rape had nine points, five rebounds and three steals.
That was due to the Cougars’ quickness and defensive intensity, which makes up for their lack of size and experience. It’s games like these that will help them gel and ultimately pay dividends at the end of the season.
“We keep telling them, we have all the pieces to the puzzle, we just have to put that puzzle together,” Entwistle said. “Our motto is, ‘The journey is the goal.’ This is just one small step in our journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.