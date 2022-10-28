BRUNSWICK — In the six seasons Jerry Smith has been the head coach of Brunswick High football, he has always had a Nedrow on the roster.
Ben Nedrow was a standout defensive lineman for the Railroaders before graduating in 2020, and now his younger brother, Nathan, has taken over the same role.
"Mr. Reliable," Smith said of the younger Nedrow, who is a senior leader on this Brunswick team.
In Friday night's regular-season finale, Nedrow was Mr. Clutch, as he produced a fumble recovery on the goal line and a blocked an extra point inside of the final eight minutes to help Brunswick preserve a 7-6 home win over rival Catoctin.
"I actually blocked the kick with another person," Nedrow said of Catoctin's potential game-tying extra point with 4 minutes, 30 seconds to play. "Pushed [a Catoctin lineman] right into it."
The blocked point-after attempt, aided by a 15-yard chop block penalty on Catoctin on the initial try that was good, helped Brunswick (6-3) avoid another loss to Catoctin to end the regular season and finish one game better than it was through nine games last year.
Like last year, the teams will almost certainly meet in the first round of the Class 1A North playoffs next Friday at Brunswick.
Last season, Catoctin (2-7) beat Brunswick 14-7 at home for its only win of the season before falling to the Railroaders 13-0 on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
"We were fortunate," Smith said following Friday night's win.
Brunswick's offense failed to take advantage of some prime opportunities.
The Railroaders were stopped twice on fourth-and-short, including one series in the first quarter after they took over on the Catoctin 25-yard line.
They scored the one touchdown they needed with 7:57 to play in the second quarter, as junior running back Ben Wells took a pitch on a fourth-down play from quarterback Ethan Houck and made some nifty moves to reach the end zone from 4 yards out. The play was not blocked very well for Wells, who finished with 110 yards on 26 carries.
"We played well at times," Smith said. "We left a lot of points on the plate, but [Catoctin] is good."
The Cougars also squandered their fair share of opportunities and were stopped on fourth down twice.
On a first-and-goal play from the 4 early in the fourth quarter for Catoctin, senior quarterback Connor Crum and senior Colin Byrne collided on a handoff attempt, resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Nedrow.
Bryne, who had a good game with 85 rushing yards on 12 attempts, punched it in on Catoctin's next possession to pull the Cougars within a point.
However, on the extra point, they were flagged for the illegal block as the initial attempt by Crum sailed through the uprights.
That backed them up 15 yards and forced them to try it again. And Nedrow came through for Brunswick in a major way.
"At first, I didn't know that I hit it," he said. "Then, I felt it on my hand and was like, 'Oh crap! I hit it. I hit the kick.' I was hyped up."
Brunswick managed to run the remaining time off the clock, as senior Isaac Herbert picked up a critical first down with a 15-yard run.
The Railroaders were relieved to win the game. The Cougars were disappointed to lose, but feel good about their chances heading into next week.
"The effort was great," Catoctin coach Mike Rich said. "[Brunswick is] a good football team. We hung with a good football team. We are right there."
