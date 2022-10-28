BRUNSWICK — In the six seasons Jerry Smith has been the head coach of Brunswick High football, he has always had a Nedrow on the roster.

Ben Nedrow was a standout defensive lineman for the Railroaders before graduating in 2020, and now his younger brother, Nathan, has taken over the same role.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription