MIDDLETOWN — Like many high school athletes across the county on Wednesday, Oakdale junior wrestler Tyson Thompson felt kind of strange when he took the mat against Middletown’s Ezra White in the opening bout of a dual match between the two schools.
“It was sort of weird at first,” Thompson said. “We’d been off for such a long time.”
That feeling didn’t last very long for him. Thompson began to shake off any signs of sluggishness.
Thompson got into his wrestling rhythm not long after the second period of his match, pinning White with 12 seconds left.
Thompson’s feelings of relief for getting back into live competition were shared by prep athletes across the county as a nearly year-long hiatus of sports, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, came to an end.
Wrestling, basketball and swimming resumed in earnest Wednesday. The winter sports season had been scheduled to restart on Monday, but schools were closed for two days because of inclement weather.
Wrestling was one of the few winter sports lucky enough not to be affected by the pandemic last school year. The season made it all the way through to the state championships.
Less than two weeks later, everything else shut down.
Thompson felt lucky that wrestlers were able to complete the season, but like many of his wrestling buddies, he had to find someplace else to work out in the offseason.
High school gyms were closed throughout the spring, summer and parts of the fall and winter. Thompson worked out at home at first, then worked out in private gyms, once they were allowed to open with restrictions.
“I did what I could to stay in shape,” he said. “I was glad when we could finally get back into the high school gym to practice.”
Wednesday’s season-opener had a different format.
Since the season is only going to last through the end of next week, some wrestling coaches are being creative when it comes to finding ways to get as many wrestlers as much mat time as possible against regular opponents.
In Wednesday’s match between the Knights and Bears, the traditional 14-bout format was scrapped. For example, there was no set weight class order of bouts. Both coaching staffs agreed to a 17-bout, non-scored match.
Some of the wrestlers competed twice, after waiting the required 45 minutes between bouts.
“We talked about it,” Middletown assistant coach Doug Schneider said. “This is what we came up with, get wrestlers into as many matches as possible before the season wraps up next week.”
Coaches still have the option of holding dual meets using the regular format, Oakdale coach Matt Wax said. For instance, three other matches in the county were scored as usual.
Middletown’s Riley Sheng (182 pounds), Aidan Waters (182) and Steve Stottlemyer (113) won twice Wednesday, as did Oakdale’s Joe Hathaway (126). Both of Sheng’s wins were by pins, his fastest was against the Bears’ Sky Yazzie (1:36).
“I use what’s called a chicken-wing move to set up for a pin,” Sheng said. The maneuver involves wrapping his arms around and under an opponents arms, making it easier to flip him over onto his back.
Other Knights winners include Chad Hoy (220), Peyton Hollis (126), Vince Green (285) and Keran Hofoesera (195).
Zane Bakhari (285), Cole Walker (126), Andrew Thomas (160) and Cooper VanScoyc (140) were single-bout winners for Oakdale.
To help speed things along, two mats were laid out on the gym floor. When one match ended, that mat was cleaned while the other mat was used for the next match, and vice-versa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.