URBANA — There are many familiar faces on the Urbana High tennis team, including a state champion in mixed doubles, Claire Kim, and four players who have played in state doubles finals.
Yet many of those players are in new roles for the Hawks this season, as they have decided to challenge themselves in new ways for their own good and for the good of the team.
For example, after playing last season at No. 2 singles, Kim has decided to play on the Urbana girls’ No. 1 doubles team this season with junior Meredith Flynn.
It was Flynn who reached a state doubles final with Lauren Broder last season, and breaking up that duo was no small decision. But doubles suits Kim’s game and personality better, and Broder is so good at being a senior leader and mentoring young players that taking on a new partner was not an issue for her.
“Doubles is a lot more fun than singles,” said Kim, who, as a freshman, won a state mixed doubles title with Urbana graduate and two-time county singles champion Kevin Li in June 2021. “You can share the stress.”
Despite all of the shuffling in the lineup, the Hawks keep rolling through their schedule without a hitch. On Friday, they did not drop a set in a 5-0 victory over visiting Middletown.
The Knights are actually the last team to beat the Urbana girls, back in 2019.
“We all make each other better,” said Urbana senior Lindsey Croghan, who stepped into the No. 2 singles role for Kim after playing doubles and reaching the state quarterfinals in mixed doubles with Javin Ahuja last season. “We are all really good players, and we keep pushing each other to improve.”
On the boys side, too, Urbana keeps rolling right along despite the turnover in its lineup. The Hawks did not drop a set Friday in their 5-0 win over the Middletown boys.
“We have a lot of new faces. But we have players that want to win,” Ahuja said.
Two years ago, Ahuja reached a state doubles final with one of his best friends, Rahul Harish, as his partner. The experience had a profound impact on both players.
“I wrote about it for my college essay,” said Harish, a senior. “We were placed on the first court. Everyone around was watching. We went to a [deciding] tiebreak. It was like every ball you hit had an impact. The cheers were flying. Sharing those moments with [Ahuja] was so much fun.”
Harish and Ahuja plan to reunite on the doubles court for the upcoming postseason. But, right now, they are holding down the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots for the Hawks as the two best players on the team.
They have both taken turns in the No. 1 singles role this season, as Harish, a doubles players last season, has raised the level of his game in singles to basically match Ahuja, who was the Hawks’ No. 2 singles player last season.
“He is a go-getter. He goes for it on big points,” Ahuja said of Harish. “I am a bit more tactful with my shots. He has helped me at being more aggressive at the right time. I have helped him be a little more strategic with his shots. We complement each other so well. That’s why we are a really good duo.”
Singles — Tambat def. Martin, 6-4, 6-0; Croghen def. Kaminiski, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles — Kim-Flynn def. Fox-Butler, 6-3, 6-1; Broder-Damoulakis def. Ratliff-Yeatmen, 6-0, 6-1; Faulkner-Ousby def. Friton-Wilson, 6-3, 6-0.
Singles — Ahuja def. Hauser, 6-0, 6-0; Harish def. Bolton, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Kota-Liu def. Gia. Rossi-Gio. Rossi, 6-4, 6-1; Khawaja-Gonugunta def. Kmeick-Vieria, 6-0, 6-2; Bethmann-Madduri def. Brown-Yarmus, 6-3, 6-1.
