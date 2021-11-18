BALTIMORE — Since taking over the Brunswick girls soccer program right before the pandemic struck, Dara Demich has preached resiliency with her players.
Whenever the Railroaders get knocked down, it’s “whatever we can do to keep competing and keep putting ourselves in the position to try and win games,” she said.
When the Railroaders lost decisively to Tuscarora in the Central Maryland Conference championship last spring, they came back this fall and put together one of the finest seasons in school history at 15-5.
When a similar result transpired near the end of October against an unbeaten Tuscarora team in the CMC championship game, Brunswick shook off the result and focused on playing its best in the playoffs.
And when the Railroaders fell behind Mountain Ridge by a goal last Saturday in the Class 1A state semifinals, they rallied and pulled the game out in overtime to reach their first state final since 2012.
That same resiliency will be put to the test again after Brunswick was routed by Fallston 6-0 Thursday night in the 1A championship game at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
“We’ll see. They are already talking about it,” Demich said after the setback, referencing her players and their desire to get back to this stage. “I think we can come back and hopefully get back to what we did in 2011 and ‘12.”
Demich was a star player for Brunswick on the 2011 team that returned to the state championship game the following season.
The Railroaders were never able to sink their teeth into Thursday’s championship game.
On a cool night, and in blustery, rainy conditions, they surrendered a goal 48 seconds into the contest.
Fallston (16-0-2) was able to capitalize on that early momentum for its fifth state title and first since 2015. This was the Cougars’ first season as a 1A school after dropping down from 2A.
“I feel like today was an off day,” Brunswick junior striker Atiya Jackson said. “I feel like if we came out on a totally different day, it would be a totally different result.”
Fallston put the game away in the first 10 minutes of the second half, scoring three goals within a span of 2 minutes, 40 seconds.
“It was a really great experience getting to here, getting to where we are,” said Hannah Estep, one of eight seniors on the Brunswick team. “The team has great chemistry, and that’s definitely what helped to get us here. ... Unfortunately, we didn’t win. But we are definitely proud of what we accomplished.”
