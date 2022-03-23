WALKERSVILLE — Linganore baseball had one more rally left in it.
Trailing by one run entering the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon, the Lancers looked to keep the game alive with their humming offense. They drew two walks and executed a double steal, forcing an errant throw from Walkersville catcher Gavin Hughes.
That brought the tying run home. Then, left fielder Bryan Stone stepped to the plate. He worked a 3-1 count and poked a pitch to right field, the knock falling in and bringing the go-ahead run home.
That sequence helped Linganore escape with a 10-8 win, one that showcased the Lancers’ growing resiliency.
“Never back down, always fight,” Stone, who was 2-for-4, said. “All you got to do is battle back, get the bats rolling, and you get momentum from there.”
It was the second time the Lancers (1-1) had to rally, having done so the inning prior.
Trailing 7-6, center fielder Austin May drew a walk and took second on a wild pitch. Catcher Dylan Allnutt bunted him to third, and pitcher Adam Rein knocked a single back up the middle to tie the game.
“We lose that game nine times out of 10,” Linganore coach David Keiling said. “Everyone made plays, even when the ball wasn’t going our way. … This team went on a nice run last year [to the Class 3A state semifinals], and I think they understand what it takes to win, and today showed that.”
But the Lancers would not have been in that position if the Lions didn’t stage a rally of their own.
Trailing by five with two runners on and two outs in the fifth inning, Walkersville was fortunate to keep batting when Linganore’s shortstop overthrew his first baseman on a routine grounder, bringing a run home. Then, in just three pitches, the Lions turned that gift into a lead.
Pitcher Andrew McElwain boomed a double to left-center to plate two. Second baseman Jack Edwards flared a single to right to bring McElwain home. And shortstop Adam Dellamura capped the stunning turnaround with a two-run homer that just snuck inside the left-field foul pole, sending Walkersville storming out of the dugout amid waves of rain in celebration.
When the Lancers tied the game the next inning, the Lions (1-1) maintained their composure and took advantage of another Linganore fielding error to retake the lead.
But ultimately, the Lancers were too resilient. Walkersville wasn’t able to hold its edge one more time, with Stone’s poke providing the ultimate blow.
“We’re just learning how to play a full seven innings,” Walkersville assistant coach Calvin Lewis, filling in for head coach Mike Minch, said. “It’s a process.”
NOTES: Rein picked up the win for Linganore, tossing 1 1-3 innings and allowing one run (none earned) while striking out three. He relieved starter Michael Dodson, who tossed 4 2-3 innings and was a victim of the fielding error. He allowed seven runs (one earned) while striking out six, retiring 10 in a row at one point. First baseman Matt Rosquist hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and scored two runs. Walkersville’s Travis Remsberg tossed three-plus innings of four-run ball, allowing four hits and striking out two. Logan Cornish took the loss in relief. McElwain went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs.
