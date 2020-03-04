THURMONT — While coach Brian Burdette and some players on the Catoctin boys basketball team were worried about a 10-day layoff heading into the playoffs, senior forward David Parker was not.
“We needed that, especially after last year,” Parker said. “I feel like, last year, we came right out of the [regular] season, and then we played. This helped us get healthy. We had everyone healthy. We took it easy and didn’t overwork ourselves.”
After a rickety first quarter against visiting Smithsburg that one might expect after an extended break, the Cougars clamped down defensively for a 77-50 victory in the Class 1A West Region II semifinals.
Smithsburg managed only six points in the second quarter as Catoctin began pulling away with a potent mix of shooting and inside play, building the lead to as much as 31 early in the fourth quarter over a team it had already beaten twice during the regular season.
“I could see them going, ‘Man, we are not coming back from this,’” Burdette said of the Leopards.
Parker, who is among the leading scorers and rebounders in Frederick County, led five Catoctin scorers in double figures with 22 points. But it was the defense that set the tone for the Cougars (15-8), who will host Brunswick (6-17) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the final.
“Coach emphasized that over the past week coming in,” Parker said. “If we played good D, we would be fine.”
Smithsburg (6-16) did not score 20 points in any quarter, whereas Catoctin scored 21 in the second quarter and 26 in the third.
The Leopards didn’t even have 20 points at halftime, which was a goal that Burdette had placed before his team.
“The main thing that has to be consistent here is our defense,” Burdette said. “That’s got to be the equalizer, along with our effort.”
Smithsburg, meanwhile, could not match Catoctin’s defensive effort.
Like many teams, the Leopards struggled to contain Parker, a tall player who can dribble, pass and shoot. He buried two of Catoctin’s seven 3-pointers.
And when Smithsburg collapsed around Parker near the basket, he kicked it out to capable shooters, like Ethan Pawlus (14 points), Dylan Click (13 points) and Tommy Fitzpatrick (10 points).
“We were hitting on all cylinders today,” Fitzpatrick said.
During the extended break, the Cougars practiced for two days and then enjoyed an off day at a Frederick escape room, where the seniors managed to get out in time but the juniors did not in what was set up as a friendly competition. The team then continued the bonding experience by going out for pizza.
Last Thursday, they came back to work for the first of three consecutive practice days, which included a film study of Smithsburg.
“I was worried,” Burdette said. “I didn’t know how we were going to come out [of the break].”
But it did not take long for the Cougars to put their coach’s mind at ease.
“If we keep playing as a team, we absolutely can go all the way,” Parker said. “As long as we stick together, we should be fine.”
