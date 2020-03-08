UPPER MARLBORO — Had the final five seconds unfolded differently in the girls 138-pound final Saturday night at the state wrestling tournament, Middletown’s Kalin Bower might look back on her time as a high school wrestler through a much different lens.
But as it played out, right down to the final second, Bower celebrated her second consecutive state title in the weight class and a sensational conclusion to her high school career.
“That’s called never giving up,” said the Middletown senior, who is unlikely to wrestle in college but hopes to remain involved with the Knights’ wrestling program as an advisor or assistant coach.
With time running desperately short and still fully under the control of St. Charles wrestler Taylor Stone, Bower scored a reversal with two seconds remaining to secure her latest championship with a 2-1 victory at The Show Place Arena.
“I was getting a little stressed at the end. My coach said there were five seconds left,” Bower said. “I was stressed out. But, in the end, I reversed, got two [points], escaped out of that [predicament] ... I don’t know what else to say.”
Bower was one of three Frederick County wrestlers to reach the state final.
In her first season of wrestling, Walkersville’s Kaylie Musard advanced all the way to the final at 200 pounds before being pinned by Eleanor Roosevelt’s Arrey Mbutambe in 2 minutes, 41 seconds.
“It’s been a long season. Things didn’t always go smoothly. I felt out of place in the beginning,” said Musard, who is a freshman. “But I guess I am not bad at doing this.”
When asked how this result might propel her forward in the sport, Musard broke into a half-smile and said, “I guess I’ve got to go win this next year. Right?”
Middletown’s Zach Brady also reached the Class 2A-1A state final at 285 pounds before falling to Parkside’s Mike Collins 4-3.
As has often been the case since making the decision to bump up to heavyweight for the postseason, the strong and athletic Brady was the undersized wrestler.
But he was still able to hang with Collins (33-2), who was the favorite to win the weight class coming into the tournament.
After a scoreless first period, Brady (33-4) was in the top position to start the second and gave up a reversal with 53 seconds remaining. He earned an escape to cut the deficit to 2-1 going into the third.
In the bottom position to start the third, Brady escaped quickly to even the match at 2. But Collins scored the winning takedown with 1:24 to go. And though he was able to pick up another escape point, Brady couldn’t quite close the deficit.
“I’ve just got to work harder next year,” the Middletown junior said.
Brady’s setback in the finals meant there would not be a boys state champion from Frederick County for the first time since 2011. Three years ago, a county-record eight state champions were crowned from Frederick County.
Overall, there were 20 county wrestlers who started the tournament, and eight (four boys, four girls) earned their way onto the awards podium as state placewinners.
In addition to the three finalists, Tuscarora’s Jhondy Fuller wrestled all the way back to third place after losing his opening match at 113 in 4A-3A. He finished the season with a 35-2 record.
Linganore’s Scott Hummel also placed third in his weight class (285, 4A-3A) after reaching the state quarterfinals.
Urbana’s Michael Schifano, meanwhile, placed fourth in 4A-3A at 195 after losing his first match.
In the girls tournament, Tuscarora’s Sierra Waskewich placed third at 164 pounds, and Catoctin’s Emma Taylor was fourth at 100 pounds.
Over the three years the MPSSAA has staged a state wrestling tournament for girls, Bower has placed second at 127 pounds and captured two championships at 138.
This was the first time the boys and girls state tournaments were wrestled simultaneously at the same venue.
“This year, there were [nine] girls in my bracket. Last year, there were four,” Bower said.
Her prospects for adding another championship were looking dim. After a scoreless first period, she gave up an escape point with 1:41 left in the second period to fall behind.
Then, Stone proceeded to successfully ride Bower for the duration of the second and nearly all of the third. A state title was seconds away from being Stone’s.
But Bower had the instincts and wherewithal in the waning seconds to lift Stone’s leg, which forced the St. Charles wrestler onto her back as she tried to maintain control.
Once Bower was able to wiggle out of her grasp, she secured control at the last possible instant for the winning reversal.
She, like her coaches, teammates, family and friends, were relieved and elated at the same time.
“I really hope that other girls will see that they can do it. They can come here, and they can win,” Bower said. “I just came here to have fun, to be completely honest with you. My last year of wrestling, it’s just a fun experience.”
