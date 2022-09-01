Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
New Life junior setter Minnie Ricketts delivered a well-placed set to senior outside hitter Lexi Standford, who promptly spiked the ball for a kill.
This happened numerous times during the Rams’ 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 win against visiting Maryland School for the Deaf on Thursday, making it look like Ricketts and Standford had been performing their respective jobs for years. But that’s only half true.
Ricketts is, in fact, a longtime setter. Standford, on the other hand, is still in the early stages of her first season as an outside hitter for the Rams. In the past, she was a middle hitter.
“Since I want to go to college, I’ve transitioned to be an outside hitter, and I just enjoy it a lot more,” Standford said. “And then I got a lot of good sets from Minnie, and just the connection’s really on-point.”
That type of connection, something Standford and Ricketts developed by playing together for years, often allows the Rams to work well together no matter where they’re positioned on the court.
“The whole thing with setting is the bond with your team, basically, and how each person plays with you,” Ricketts said. “So it’s more of a team thing than individual.”
And so far, the team thing seems to be working for the Rams. The win over the Orioles gives them a 3-1 record, a solid start for an ambitious group.
“We’re hoping to win a banner, a championship,” Ricketts said. “Our strengths are definitely our defense and our offense, and we have a pretty good bond altogether.”
Ricketts finished with 23 assists and eight digs. By now, she’s firmly entrenched as New Life’s setter, ranking among Frederick County’s assist leaders last season with 6.17 a set.
New Life coach Greg Standford recalled what he thought when watching Ricketts as a middle schooler.
“I was like, ‘She’s tall, she’s going to get taller, she’s got great hands, let’s make her setter,’” he said. “And she’s been doing setting ever since and has just been fun to coach and works really hard.”
Lexi Standford ranked among the county’s kill leaders last season with 4.94 a set. She’s been playing volleyball since fourth grade, not surprising for someone whose father — Greg — is a longtime coach.
The Rams still plan to use Standford as a middle hitter at times, but she spent the summer preparing to make the switch to outside hitter.
“During club I played right side, so I knew the area,” she said.
She’s been getting down the footwork, and she’s got other assets that help at the net. She stands 5-foot-11. And in track and field, she competes in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and 300 hurdles.
Standford had 14 kills and seven digs against the Orioles. More than once, while soaring near the net, she got a point by tapping the ball to an open spot instead of going for the spike.
Jazmine De La Barra, who is a Rams captain along with Standford and Ricketts, had four aces. Savannah Stambaugh had 12 digs and three aces. Mason Wilson had nine digs. Sofie Krasta had nine kills.
Lexi Standford thought one the team’s strongest showings so far came in a 3-0 win over Cumberland Valley Christian School on Tuesday.
“We just came out so strong together, passing was on-point and our connections as a team,” she said. “It’s nice being a small school, we know each other and become really good friends. I mean, I consider these girls like my family.”
The Orioles gave the Rams down-to-the-wire tussles in the first and third sets, with players like Bella Finkle, Arabella Bielucke and Olivia Clinger getting kills and Jade Macedo dishing out assists.
Macedo had 20 assists, eight digs and three aces, Clinger had nine kills, five digs and five aces, Finkle had four kills, three aces and three blocks, Sigridura Junc had three blocks, Bielucke had eight kills and four digs and Jacquinda Fuller had three aces.
