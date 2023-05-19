URBANA — Ever since Urbana’s Riley Smith re-aggravated a left wrist injury diving for a ball on April 27, something hadn’t been quite right.
He missed four games, and when he returned, the center fielder immediately entered a frustrating slump at the plate. Smith wasn’t in rhythm, and while the Hawks kept winning, their lineup has more punch when their tone-setter at the top is clicking.
Then came Friday’s Class 4A state baseball quarterfinal against Old Mill.
On the second pitch he saw, Smith laced a fly ball, which dropped in deep center field and turned into a triple. That set in motion a six-run first inning and busted Smith’s slump, as he reached base three times in four innings.
It also meant Urbana enjoyed a 12-2 home win that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. The Hawks advance to the state semifinals after losing in this round each of the past two seasons, and they will face Laurel on Tuesday.
“Just didn’t feel like myself, my swing wasn’t really good, and I feel like that [triple] set the tone for myself going forward and for the team in the game,” Smith said.
It may even set the tone for the rest of the playoffs.
Smith typically sparks the Hawks (20-2-1) as their leadoff batter, getting on base and causing chaos with his speed. He wasn’t doing that in their previous games, leading to reduced run outputs.
Urbana doesn’t usually need a big offensive showing to win, relying on a sturdy pitching corps and defense to limit runs against. But it sure helps when Smith initiates an outburst.
“The way he started off this game, that’s Riley Smith. That’s what we expect,” Hawks coach Mike Frownfelter said. “I think he’s starting to see pitches better, his swing is starting to come back a little bit better, so when he’s getting on base, it’s just havoc.”
And the rest of Urbana’s potent lineup follows suit. Against the Patriots (12-10), that looked like sending 10 batters to the plate in the first inning, bringing six home.
Keegan Johnson boomed a triple to score Smith, and Connor Roussel followed with an RBI double. Both Johnson and Roussel drove in two runs for the afternoon, and each reached base in all three plate appearances.
Layton Wenk, Andrew Purcell and Smith each knocked an RBI single later in the contest to push the lead further, with the margin stretching into mercy rule territory with a five-run third inning.
“You can talk about jumping on people early all you want, but you can’t reward yourself until you actually do it,” Smith said. “To actually do it and make your words into reality is a great feeling, and it builds momentum.”
The Hawks are now carrying that momentum into the state semifinals. They are alive at this stage for just the fourth time, and the first since 2015, as they seek their first state title.
The past two years saw excruciating losses to Sherwood in the quarterfinals, but with the Warriors on the opposite side of the bracket this season, Urbana was able to bust out of a mini-rut of its own.
“From the start of the year, we felt like we had the team to go all the way,” Frownfelter said. “After the loss to Middletown [on March 31], we kind of calmed down, settled down … and the guys just bought in every week. If you look at today, we executed everything we worked on all week in practice.”
