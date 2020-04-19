Urbana senior boys lacrosse player Joey Masson’s name, jersey number, position, graduating class and plans for the future are announced.
Next up is a list of people Masson wishes to thank, including coaches, teammates and parents, followed by some memorable games from the defensive leader’s career.
“A special moment from the past four years would be not only our CMC championship against Middletown but also our overtime win against Linganore.”
No matter the sport, this is a rite of passage for senior athletes. In the waning days of high school careers, their appreciations, memories and personal messages are read over PA systems by announcers, either in a stadium or gym, during Senior Night.
But none of the aforementioned info on Masson was read by an announcer over a PA system during a ceremony for seniors in Urbana’s stadium. That venue was probably empty on Friday, which was supposed to be the Hawks’ Senior Night, because the coronavirus pandemic has shut down all high school sports this spring.
Masson himself was the one sharing details and thoughts about his career, doing so in a video that was posted on Twitter by the Urbana boys lacrosse team’s official account. His fellow Hawks seniors have done the same thing.
Urbana coach Gavin Donahue thought the videos, which include responses to questionnaires and anything else the featured player wants to add, might give his seniors some semblance of a Senior Night in case they don’t get to enjoy the real thing because of the health crisis.
They are part of the Hawks’ Senior Spotlight. Donahue has posted his thoughts on each senior, and he thanked them as a group during a message on Friday.
“There’s no great way to do it,” Donahue said of efforts to honor seniors during this unprecedented shutdown. “But that’s the best way I could come up with, saluting them for their four years of hard work for the program and their dedication.”
He’s just one of several looking for ways to give seniors some kind of sendoff during a season when they might never get to compete in an official event.
Heading into this spring, Mike Minch was looking forward to his first season as Walkersville’s baseball coach. But after the regular season went into an extended hiatus before it even began, he wanted to honor his seniors online. Turning to a friend from his days as a coach in Virginia, Minch learned how to use an app that allowed him to post photos and career bios of players on Twitter.
Minch has been putting one online each day for his team’s nine seniors. He figures they deserve more than that, of course.
“We’re just trying to do a little something for our guys,” he said. “It’s very unfortunate for them. I wake up feeling for ‘em everyday, a great group of young men. I was very honored to be able to spend a little bit of time with them. I wish I could’ve spent a little bit more time with ‘em.”
Minch, a 2008 Brunswick grad, retains fond memories of his senior nights. He was a member of the school’s football, wrestling and baseball teams.
“I tell the kids every day, I couldn’t imagine going through what they’re going through right now,” said Minch, who keeps in touch with his players while they remain separated. “But you try to stay positive. And we try to implement some things for them, keep them busy, try to stay positive and active and just to keep their mindset right.”
Middletown athletic director Mike Desimone has been using Twitter to highlight his school’s seniors in every spring sport. He got his coaches involved and used Google docs to create posts, which show the athlete’s photo and list their accomplishments and future plans in rounded corner rectangles featuring Middletown colors — black with orange trim.
“It’s a tough time for them,” Desimone said of the seniors. “It’s a tough time for everybody, obviously. But they’re going to miss out on a lot. Hopefully, we get a chance to do something else for them as well. But this is something we wanted to do just to say thank you to them.”
Urbana girls lacrosse coach Ann Lewis plans to hold an offline event soon to honor her seniors. Hoping to surprise the honorees, she didn’t want to reveal details. But she said the activity would maintain social distancing and would not violate bans on people congregating in groups.
And like others, Lewis has used technology to help try to fill the Senior Night void, posting tributes that include a player’s photo and write-ups that detail their high school highlights and future plans.
“Similar to what they would do when they walk out on the field on Senior Night,” Lewis said.
Lewis felt bad for all sidelined athletes, regardless of grade, and every other student who has seen normal life completely uprooted by the health crisis. But as a spring sports season that has yet to start gets closer to the its scheduled end, Lewis has felt especially bad for mainstay seniors who will soon be leaving her team.
“A lot of them I’ve known since they were in rec league,” she said. “I was so excited for them to get to high school, and a lot of them I coached all four years, so my heart breaks for them because they’ve done so much for Urbana’s program in total.”
As the shutdown stretches on, it’s almost hard to remember that local athletes spent the first days of March practicing for a season that would’ve been in full swing by now.
Donahue said his team learned about the shutdown via text message from Urbana athletic director Ryan Hines, while driving home from a scrimmage.
“The whole thing happened very quickly,” Donahue said. “And not knowing the whole seriousness of everything, we just kind of broke and there wasn’t too much closure I could give them because there was so much uncertainty.”
Getting deeper into a hiatus that very well could last the entire spring season, Donahue came up with the Senior Spotlight idea. He thought having players share their bios in a video would make the gesture all-the-more meaningful.
Masson ends his video on a profound note.
“One piece of advice I’d give to underclassmen is not to take anything for granted and savor every moment,” he said. “Because it truly can be taken away from you without you even knowing it.”
