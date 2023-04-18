Urbana boys lacrosse found itself in a rare position Tuesday night. It trailed at halftime of a game for only the second time this season.
While the Hawks have started slow a number of times this season, they usually figure out their game and quickly take over before the first half is complete. But rival Linganore had Urbana frustrated, dragging the pace down to a crawl and winning the majority of loose ground balls.
“[Coach Gavin Donahue] definitely used some words I can’t repeat here, but we go from playing a great game against The Heights, the private school we just beat, and we come out and look like we’ve never played lacrosse before,” Hawks senior midfielder Hunter Bryant said. “It was just terrible.”
But those words from Donahue seemed to light a fire under Urbana.
It picked up the pace and started out-hustling the Lancers for ground balls, dominating possession in the second half. By the time the Hawks ran out the final two minutes, they were 8-7 victors.
They closed strong and shook off that slow start, albeit one that lasted longer than usual. Urbana gained key ground over Linganore (6-1), which was unbeaten entering this contest, in the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division, now having the inside lane to another title.
“Games like this make us battle-tested and will make us stronger for the playoffs,” Donahue said.
To be sure, the Hawks don’t want to keep falling behind early and having to rally. But their second-half effort showed it’s more than capable of doing so.
Trailing 5-2 entering the third, Urbana rattled off five straight goals to pull ahead for good. Linganore rarely had extended possession, and the few chances it had quickly ended because of the Hawks’ swarming defense.
“They controlled the ball, and we couldn’t get a possession,” Lancers coach Rich Thompson said. “They came out strong in the third quarter and took it away from us.”
It started with TJ Harne picking a Linganore clearing attempt, which quickly led to a nice passing sequence and a Gavin McKay goal. McKay later tied it, and Harne fired the go-ahead strike with just over two minutes to play in the third.
In the fourth, Bryant fought through a group of defenders to put Urbana up two. Then, he found Dylan Lange in front for the eventual game-winner.
“We were moving around, and he saw me open, and you just gotta finish those,” Lange said.
It was a much more typical pace for Urbana (7-1), which is used to playing a speedy game with pinpoint passing. That wasn’t there in the first half, as the Lancers’ Aidan Maloney set the table by winning six faceoffs, which allowed his teammates to slow the game down and command offensive zone time.
Cody Griffis scored twice in the first half and added an assist, including firing a goal 12 seconds before the break to give Linganore its largest lead. Maddox Levinson, Brian Bedard, Shawn Eisenhart, Kason Gibbons and Marco LaRocco also scored.
The Lancers also played stout defense for much of the contest, only getting worn down a bit in the second half by the Hawks’ persistent possession. Linganore goalie Jackson Curtis made seven saves, and David Turnbull picked up five ground balls.
“They played to their potential. What I hope they get out of it is we can get in a dogfight and be all right,” Thompson said.
But Urbana learned that, too.
The Hawks are not usually in a dogfight, but they had to be in one to outlast their rivals, especially after a rougher first half than usual.
Whatever words Donahue used in that halftime talk seemed to light a spark, and Urbana ensured it would not let another slow start cost it a valuable win.
“They have shown me they are a resilient group that’s gonna play four quarters,” Donahue said.
NOTES: Elijah Jean-Jacques, Jayden Sharper and Brady Roberton also scored for Urbana. Carter Berg made six saves.
