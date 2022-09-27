BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick boys soccer team has won two state titles in the past seven seasons, including one last year.
But during that stretch, as impressive as it’s been, the Railroaders never managed to beat perennially strong Middletown.
Will Burton helped end that drought on Tuesday.
In a pair of dazzling plays less than a minute apart near the midway point of the second half, Burton blasted a hard shot to get the match’s first goal and had the assist on Graham Putnam’s much-needed insurance goal as Brunswick beat Middletown 2-1.
“The past two years, we lost to them when we were up,” Burton said. “So this was a big game for us, a rivalry game, a tough one.”
While there’s still plenty of regular-season soccer left, this result could loom large in determining the Central Maryland Conference Gambrill title, which the Knights captured last season.
Brunswick’s last win over Middletown came on Sept. 11, 2012, and the Knights avenged that loss later that season.
“It was one that we really wanted,” said Shawn Baker after his first win over the Knights since taking over as Brunswick’s head coach in 2015. “Middletown’s a great team, and they’ve had our number for the last eight years, so it was nice to get one.”
To prevail on Tuesday, Brunswick (6-1-1) had to persevere in a hard-fought match against a Middletown team that has already been battle-tested numerous times, losing to Frederick County heavyweights Urbana and Tuscarora and eking out a tough win over Oakdale.
“I think every game we’ve had this season has been tough,” Knights coach Jeff Colsh said. “But that’s Frederick County soccer. It’s really good, and it’s really tough.”
It was clear early on that both teams were going all-out, engaging in a physical match that soon drew plenty of cards. Both teams got multiple yellow cards. And thanks to a red card, Brunswick played the final 12 minutes, 21 seconds a player down, and it saw the Knights creep closer when Peyton Hollis scored on Omar Aguilar’s assist with 2:44 left.
“A lot of cards, a lot of cards that we didn’t need,” Baker said. “It is what it is. We got the result.”
Burton helped deliver it. After the match, the senior wore a WWE belt, which is awarded to Brunswick’s player of the game. He’s been a playmaker since he was a freshman.
“He was one of our best players in that run we had [last season], and he’s carried it over to this year,” Baker said. “He’s been brilliant for us all year.”
Striking the ball with his dominant left foot from about 25 yards out, the senior sent a hard shot just inside the right post, past diving Middletown keeper JC Schooler during the 57th minute.
Burton was surrounded by a pair of defenders, and one of them prevented him from initially getting off a clean shot.
“I got blocked and just shot it again,” he said. “JC’s a good keeper, so it had to be a good one.”
Then at the 22:48 mark, Burton tried to score with a left-to-right kick. But Putnam, a sophomore who had already scored three goals this season, bolted toward the right post and banged in the point-blank shot.
“I’m not going to take any chances, I’m just going to put the ball in the back of the net, just finish it off,” Putnam said. “It doesn’t matter who gets the goal, just as long as it goes in.”
Despite losing valuable defender Marvin Vasquez Molina early in the match, Brunswick did a decent job of fending off Middletown threats most of the night.
Baker praised all of his players who contributed in the back, including Daniel Cabeza, Chase Malone and Alex Miranda.
