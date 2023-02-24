BRUNSWICK — It seemed as if the Brunswick boys basketball team was just one shot away from putting the contest out of reach, a sudden surge late in the third quarter putting distance between it and Catoctin.
Neither team had shot the ball particularly well to that point, but the Railroaders found their stroke first with a 12-2 push to open up a double-digit lead. And with the clock about to expire in the third, Brunswick’s Garrett Bowie found himself open in 3-point territory and the ball in his hands.
He hit the shot his squad sought.
“Let it go, I knew it was cash,” the senior said.
That was all the third-seeded Roaders needed to pull away from the rival and sixth-seeded Cougars for a 51-36 home win Friday in the Class 1A West regional quarterfinals.
While it was far from the team’s prettiest victory, Brunswick’s shooting spurt in the final minutes of the third was more than enough against a Catoctin team that struggled to find clean looks and finish the ones it had.
Much of that could be chalked up to the Roaders’ defensive pressure, which turned up in the second half to cause numerous errant passes. They also clogged the middle against the Cougars’ two rangiest players, forwards Robert Ruch Jr. and Colin Toms.
They targeted Toms in particular, his 6-foot-8 frame poised to pose problems for any team. But Brunswick crashed on him, preventing him from getting many offensive opportunities, and he finished with two points on the night.
“We didn’t want their offense to run through him, and we didn’t want them to get open 3s,” Roaders forward Ethan Genos said. “With our help defense with the guards, we were really able to limit him.”
Ruch did break through to score 22 of Catoctin’s 36 points, but Brunswick effectively shut down his teammates to prevent the Cougars from taking over.
That was particularly needed since the Roaders themselves had trouble breaking through Catoctin’s zone defense. Halfway through the third quarter, they only had 23 points and were leading the Cougars (3-19) by one.
“We were trying to space the floor. That zone really kept us cluttered,” Brunswick coach Larry Brown said. “We couldn’t get outside shots to fall. I told the guys to stay confident but keep attacking the basket.”
That eventually worked, along with scoring points in transition to cap a 17-2 run that extended to early in the fourth quarter. It included Bowie’s triple to put the game away, one of two for him on the night.
He was the only player on either team to hit from long range, part of a 13-point effort. Genos finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Ricky Cicmanec had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Roaders (10-12) advance to Tuesday’s regional semifinal at second-seeded Clear Spring, where they will see a zone defense much like the one Catoctin threw at them. They’re more prepared having faced it Friday.
“We just have to keep moving the ball around, can’t let it stick, and just stay locked in,” Bowie said.
