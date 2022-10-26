Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
COLLEGE PARK — Before the season, Brunswick golf coach John Yoho told his team he would retire if his team won a state championship.
Though a tall task for one of Maryland’s smallest schools, one that had never been to the state final in program history, this group of Railroaders seemed determined to send their coach off in style.
They won the Frederick County championship. They finished second in the district and CMC championships. And Wednesday at the University of Maryland Golf Course, they nearly took home a state championship.
Brunswick placed third, eight strokes behind 1A/2A champion Poolesville. It was by far the best result in school history, though one that ultimately fell just short of Yoho’s retirement benchmark.
“I guess I have to come back,” he said, laughing.
But Yoho and his players were thrilled with the final result, which included two individual 1A/2A boys medalists: senior Hank Adams, who finished second with a two-day total of 146, and his twin brother, Luke, who tied for fourth with a 149.
“It’s a testament to these guys putting in the hours. That’s the thing with golf: You have to put in the time, put in the hours to shoot lower scores, and they’ve done that,” Yoho said. “We’re happy with a top-three finish, and I think that says a lot for a 1A school like Brunswick.”
Hank Adams repeated as the silver medalist, finishing six strokes behind winner Noah Wallace of North East. Adams, like the rest of his Roader teammates, put together a better championship round than his semifinal round on Tuesday.
He regularly landed drives of about 300 yards, and his putting came around at the end of the round. Adams finished with three birdies in the final five holes.
“I’m glad I closed well for the last round of high school. I would’ve been pretty mad at myself if I had completely fallen apart,” he said.
The same went for his twin.
Luke Adams improved his score with precise putting on the early holes, which briefly put him into a provisional tie for the overall lead. Though he eventually fell back into a tie for fourth, he was pleased with his progress from a 15th-place finish in 2021.
“Last year, I struggled on the greens. This year, I knew them better, and I putted a lot better,” Adams said. “Really, both my rounds this year, they were really similar. Hitting the ball into the trees and trying to make par on most holes.”
Though the Adamses led Brunswick, the team received solid contributions from junior Alexandra Swam and sophomore Colin Pearre.
Swam carded a 172 to finish seventh among 1A/2A girls, 31 strokes behind Poolesville’s Olivia Cong, who won the flight. Pearre rounded out the Roaders’ totals with a 176.
Those two will be tasked with leading Brunswick next year, carrying the success of this team forward and recruiting new players to replace the Adams brothers.
“We definitely have two very big holes to fill with Hank and Luke graduating,” Yoho said. “But we hope our success over the last couple of years will draw some future golfers who are willing to put in some work.”
And maybe those new golfers will be the ones to send Yoho into retirement.
Urbana finishes 10th
Urbana, the defending 3A/4A champion, sputtered on Wednesday and finished 10th as a team. Minh Le led the Hawks with a 151 to finish 10th overall. Rylan Bravin had a 156, Mason Jenkins carded a 166 and Kaden Caretti shot 190.
Two additional Frederick County players qualified for the finals as individual entries — Thomas Johnson’s George Carter Smith and Oakdale’s Will Scott. Smith finished with a 160, and Scott shot a 157.
River Hill’s Benjamin Siriboury set a state record with a two-day total of 132 (10-under) to win the 3A/4A boys flight. The Hawks’ Helen Yeung carded a 136 to win the 3A/4A girls flight. River Hill also won the 3A/4A team title.
After collecting a string of individual honors in his first season as the starting quarterback at the University of Albany, Middletown High graduate Reese Poffenbarger is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
As fall sports in Frederick County reach the midpoint of their seasons, FNP sports writers John Cannon and Alexander Dacy join host Greg Swatek to discuss the latest developments and look forward to what's ahead on this week's episode of the Final Score podcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.