Brunswick’s boys soccer team trailed Linganore by two goals at halftime on Tuesday.
Did the Railroaders, who entered this late-season match with just one loss, have much experience trying to battle back from a multi-goal deficit in the second half?
“We haven’t been in this position many times,” Brunswick senior Logan Malone said.
Malone helped the Railroaders deal with this unfamiliar scenario, scoring the first two goals of the second half to tie the match.
Then, goals from Marvin Vasquez Molina and Ryan Domathoti and a defense that limited host Linganore’s opportunities in the second half allowed Brunswick to close out a hard-fought 4-3 win.
Looking to defend its Class 1A state title, Brunswick (11-1-1) craves tough tests as it gears up for the playoffs, and Tuesday’s match against a turnaround Linganore (7-4) team fit the bill.
“Definitely good right before we get in the playoffs,” said Brunswick coach Shawn Baker, whose team is due for another challenging match in Saturday’s Central Maryland Conference championship game.
“Linganore has had a heck of a year,” he said. “This was a tough game for us, we knew coming into it, it was going to be a battle.”
In the second half, Brunswick switched formations to bolster its attack and had its defense clog up the middle to slow a Linganore offense that got goals from Kyle Walker and freshman Ben Griffin in the first half.
And less than five minutes into the second half, Malone helped Brunswick finally get on the scoreboard after enduring so many close calls in the first half.
Linganore keeper Eric Simonson made a tough save on Domathoti’s shot. But the ball trickled toward the right post, where an alert Malone booted it into the net.
“We came out in the second half and we were able to find a goal early, really got a spark in us,” Baker said. “And we were able to find that tying goal and were able to go from there.”
Malone scored the tying goal after getting a cross from Domathoti, the fellow senior he’s been partnering with up front for years. From about 20 yards out, Malone blasted a shot into the right side of the net with 22:36 left.
“It was a cross, and Noah Paschalides was on the other side,” Malone said. “I knew I could use him as a distraction, so I hesitated that way, cut it back and just shot it on target.”
Less than two minutes after that score, Ricky Cicmanec’s corner kick from the left side set the stage for the go-ahead goal. After another Brunswick player flicked the ball, Vasquez Molina sent the ball into the right side of the net.
Domathoti scored on a 20-yard shot with 11:46 left, providing an insurance goal that proved important when Walker scored on a penalty kick in the final two minutes.
Graham Putnam had an assist for Brunswick, which faces Francis Scott Key in its regular-season finale on Thursday.
“Then we’ve got the [CMC] championship ... so that’ll be big,” Cicmanec said. “But after those two, it’s playoffs. Go time. You go home if you lose.”
