Trailing Oakdale by two goals at halftime on Thursday, Linganore girls lacrosse players were told to “grit it out.”
Late in the game, Hadley Robertson followed that order to a tee.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Trailing Oakdale by two goals at halftime on Thursday, Linganore girls lacrosse players were told to “grit it out.”
Late in the game, Hadley Robertson followed that order to a tee.
With a little less than five minutes left and her team clinging to a one-goal lead, the sophomore attack closed in for a shot.
“I did a roll dodge and then the next thing I knew, I was on the ground face first,” she said. “I got hit hard in the ribs.”
Hard enough to leave her lying on the turf for a while with the clock stopped at the 4:58 mark, but not hard enough to keep her from producing a huge insurance goal — her only score of the game — on the ensuing free-position shot.
That play and late heroics from junior Megan Hummel, who sandwiched a goal between a pair of crucial draws she directed to herself, helped the host Lancers hold on for a hard-fought 9-7 win.
Returning a slew of players from a team that won the CMC Spires title and barely lost to juggernaut Severna Park in the state semifinals, Linganore (2-1) has a target on its back this year, especially when it plays an on-the-rise rival like Oakdale.
And sure enough, the Lancers found themselves trailing 5-3 at halftime. The culprits were unforced errors, which led to turnovers and issues winning draws against Oakdale’s Allison Finley.
“We just told the girls to grit it out,” Lancers coach Dean Coccia said. “And in the second half, we really turned it around.”
Olivia Pickett took over draws and started winning them. And the unforced errors were kept to a minimum.
The Lancers scored four unanswered goals to pull in front. But the Bears stayed uncomfortably close, never more so than when Robertson went down with the score 7-6.
Hummel had faith in the sophomore, who managed to get double digits in goals and assists last year as a freshman despite not starting.
“She’s such a tough cookie,” Hummel said. “She’s going to take it no matter what.”
“Hadley really gutted it out,” Coccia said. “I’m really proud of her. She told me she took a shot to the rib, but that goal was the difference maker.”
Still, there was plenty of time left for the Bears to retaliate and keep the pressure on. But Hummel made sure that didn’t happen after resuming draw duties, which she took early in the game.
“Oakdale had a really great draw girl, and I was having a tough time with her in the beginning of the game,” she said. “And towards the end of the game when we were up, they relied on me to keep that lead and hopefully gain possession.”
Hummel delivered right after Robertson’s goal, and the Lancers passed the ball around to burn precious minutes off the clock.
When Hummel was awarded a shot after a shooting space violation, she scored her second goal to make it 9-6 with a little more than two minutes left. She then won the ensuing draw, catching the ball herself once again after flinging it in the air.
“Meg did a great job of just taking control at the end there and really pushing us to the victory,” Coccia said.
Reese Wallich had two goals — including a huge one late in the game on a high, hard shot — and one assist. Annabel Geisler had two goals. Leah Doy and Pickett each had one goal. Hummel had one assist.
Linganore's Payton Boteler and Oakdale's Nazia Rangwala-Vohra, who finished with 11 saves, both made clutch stops in goal.
Speedy Kate Moore had four goals for the Bears. Finley, Paige Overeem and Emma Carey each had one goal.
“They were a great opponent, they’re well-coached,” Coccia said. “They gritted it out, too.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
As a new Major League Baseball season gets underway, Baltimore Orioles play-by-play voice Geoff Arnold is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
As a new season gets underway, Walkersville softball coach Randy Hinkelman is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
After winning 26 out of 27 games during a remarkable season advancing all of the way to the Class 3A state semifinals, coach Emonte Hill, junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw and junior forward David Dorsey are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.