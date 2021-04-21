With fluid strides, Frederick High School freshman Caroline Gregory makes running a cross-country meet look so effortless.
Don’t be fooled, though. She’s putting forth plenty of effort, even if there’s no one in front of her or trailing closely behind her.
“She races hard,” Cadets coach Frank Strakonsky said. “I’ve seen other kids when they have a minute lead and they’re coming to the finish, they’re coasting to the finish. She sprints to the finish.”
Employing that same smooth-yet-unrelenting approach at Saturday’s Frederick County Cross-Country Championships, where she hoped to post a sub-19 minute time, Gregory won the county girls race with a time of 18 minutes, 56.58 seconds.
Gregory wasn’t the only high school cross-country rookie to win a county title that day.
Thomas Johnson senior Alex Lombardo, an accomplished track runner who spent his first three falls at TJ playing for the school’s boys soccer team, capped off his first and only season as a Patriots cross-country runner by winning the county boys race in 18:56.58.
While Lombardo’s title was a nice last hurrah, as well as a testament to the kind of ability that will allow him to continue his running career at the University of Pittsburgh, Gregory’s win hints at what she might accomplish over the next three years.
“I’ve been doing this for a little over 30 years, and she’s one of the best talents that I’ve ever seen, just natural ability, that I’ve seen,” Strakonsky said.
The coach rattled off Gregory’s attributes. He said she’s unassuming, possesses a good attitude and unyielding work ethic and makes everybody on her team better.
“You would think she’s been running for 10 years, but that’s not the case,” Strakonsky said.
No, the ninth-grader said she started running when she was about 11. By that time, she had already been swimming competitively, and the lung capacity she builds in the pool comes in handy when she moonlights as a distance runner.
Gregory said she participated in the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club’s Spires youth program from 2017 to 2020, and her performance there drew the attention of Strakonsky’s assistants.
“She was on the radar,” Strakonksy said.
The only question was how Gregory would go from running a couple days a week to five or six days a week, and she handled that transition with aplomb.
“That transition with running a lot more really helped me drop my time and do so well in my races,” she said. “It was nice to have a consistent pattern of running each week.”
Said Strakonsky, “She’s the kind of athlete, no matter if its training times when we’re doing intervals, or strategy during a race, she executes whatever’s she told perfectly.”
Gregory started winning meets right away, sometimes by two minutes. There was no need to change tack at the county meet.
“I said, ‘Caroline, just race the way you’ve been running all year,’” Strakonsky said. “She has a tendency to go hard the first mile, and she just keeps going, she’s like the Energizer Bunny. Her stride is so fluid, it looks effortless when she runs.”
While she held a comfortable lead down the stretch, Gregory wasn’t about to let up. She had doubts about breaking 19 minutes and was thrilled do so.
“When she came into the track, you could just see her watching the clock,” Strakonsky said. “And she raced the whole 5K to get under the 19 minutes.”
Rather than make the quick turnaround to track and field, which will begin competing early next month, Gregory planned to compete in club swimming. But she plans to return for cross-country for years to come.
She likes running outdoors, where hills and other scenery enhances the experience. Also, she enjoys the support offered by teammates and the guidance provided by coaches.
“I just want to continue running every year of my high school,” she said. “I don’t know about running in college, but that’s definitely a thought.”
That very thought prompted Lombardo to give up playing for TJ’s soccer team. After breaking two minutes in the 800 run for the first time as a sophomore, he realized running in college was a realistic possibility.
“I definitely enjoyed it, great team, great boys. It was always fun to be around them,” Lombardo said of TJ’s soccer team. “It was a hard decision. But I knew that I had to give up soccer just to pursue track in a more direct manner, and ultimately it’s been paying off with the success I’ve had.”
The coronavirus pandemic gave Lombardo extra time to prepare for his cross-country debut. Thanks to pandemic-related restrictions, fall sports such as cross-country wouldn’t begin until March.
That meant Lombardo got to spend a portion of the fall practicing with TJ’s cross-country team, which participated in Frederick County Public Schools Return to Play workouts.
“Definitely a unique year,” Patriots coach Larry O’Hara said. “But he was able to kind of use that to his advantage as far as building up his mileage to get ready for the 5K distance.”
Still, Lombardo had to ease into cross-country season this spring. During the winter, he not only competed with TJ’s indoor track and field team (meets were held outdoors), but he also built himself up to compete in an Adidas national meet in Virginia Beach.
“I got to run in that meet, and a week later, cross-country’s going to begin,” he said. “So, me and my coach both agreed I needed to take some time off just to let my legs recover and get ready again to race.”
Figuring he ran in about half of the Patriots’ meets during the regular season, Lombardo was in fine shape for Saturday’s county meet. He and his teammates also longed to win a county crown, which some of his school’s other quality teams couldn’t do.
“We said we wanted to be the team that gets TJ a county championship, we wanted to be that team,” he said. “So coming into it, we were hungry for that, the weather was perfect on that day, no wind, no rain in the last few days.”
With no weather hindering him like it had earlier in the spring and trusting his fitness, Lombardo got to go all out Saturday on his home course. Looking to break 16 minutes at the county meet, he aimed to run the first mile in close to five minutes.
“He hit that,” O’Hara said. “The second mile is a little bit more challenging, it has a little bit of an uphill kind of at the beginning of it, but he was able to come through that in 5:13 for that mile and was able to close the third mile.”
Finishing second behind Lombardo was teammate Mack McKeever, another former TJ soccer player who took up cross-country to hone running skills he used in track. The one-two finish helped the Patriots win the boys team title.
“The two of them have really worked well together,” O’Hara said. “They’ve been great leaders, they’ve pushed each other and helped other guys get to that next level.”
Next up is outdoor track and field, and Lombardo thought entering that sport right after cross-country could yield benefits.
“We’re just going to start tapping into more speed work and focus more on that with the fitness we’ve built up through cross-country,” he said. “Everyone on the team is excited, everyone knows that we’re in great shape, and this track season’s going to be very fast times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.