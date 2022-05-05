After three of her teammates gave their all in the 4x100 relay during Thursday’s Central Maryland Conference meet, Urbana senior Tessa Stanley took the hot pink baton.
Running the anchor leg in a relay race can be a pressure-packed job, but Stanley isn’t afraid. She just runs like she is.
“My leg is always the anchor because I run scared,” she said. “I run away.”
Stanley crossed the finish line first, the third time she did that on Thursday. Winning the 200-meter dash and anchoring the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, Stanley helped a typically deep Urbana squad capture the overall girls team title at the CMC meet at Oakdale High School.
Linganore braved some tough competition from Oakdale and Thomas Johnson to capture the overall boys team crown, finishing with 134 points to beat the second-place Bears (102 points).
Urbana’s girls and Linganore’s boys also won the CMC Spires Division crowns. Middletown topped all Gambrill Division teams in both the boys and girls standings, finishing with 46 and 92 points, respectively.
The Hawks girls beat second-place Linganore 161-109, taking advantage of a deep roster.
“We competed 32 girls today, which is an absurd number in championship season,” Urbana coach CJ Ecalono said. “I think we scored in every event. Almost every girl scored that competed today, whether it be all-conference or just the large-school division.”
Blessed with a slew of athletes year after year, the Hawks girls added another when Stanley joined the team, a decision made simply to help her keep in shape for what she regarded as her main sport, soccer.
“It turns out I was better at track than I was at soccer,” said Stanley, who was a defender for Urbana’s girls soccer team but will continue her track career at Division III Ithaca College (New York).
“We’re going to miss her,” Ecalono said. “She’s one of the girls we’ve relied on heavily over the last couple of seasons.”
Ecalono can plug Stanley in anywhere from the 100 dash to the 800-meter run, although the 200 and 400 are her specialties.
She won the CMC 200 with a time of 26.0 seconds.
“I was very excited for that race. I haven’t run it all season, but I did run it at states a year ago, so I was excited to run it and PR,” she said. “I was very close to meeting my goal by breaking 26, but I ran 26 flat, so it’s a little upsetting, but I’m very proud of how I ran.”
Stanley teamed with Haley Smith, Cameron Vu and Amefia to win the 4x200 with a time of 1:45.91. And near the end of the meet, Stanley, Smith, Angeline Amefia and Divine Bamgboye won the 4x100 with a time of 50.16.
After running the latter, Stanley still held the hot pink baton as she was being interviewed, and there was a story behind that.
“We had a golden baton ... but we dropped it at states this year,” she said. “So we had to get a new one, and we chose hot pink.”
Urbana’s girls also got overall wins from Samantha Heyison (discus), Cia Siewe (long jump) and Fiona Agyekum (shot put).
Linganore’s boys got overall wins from Logan Rich (discus) and Jacob Cannon (shot put). While both of those champs turned in impressive performances, Linganore’s path to success was paved by stacking up points in events.
A prime example was the 800-meter run. While Urbana’s Chris Sappe won with a time of 1:58.45 for his second gutsy victory of the meet (he also won the 1,600), three Linganore runners finished right behind him. The Lancers’ Sam Metzner was second, Jack Sears was third and Kyle Walker was fourth.
Even more noteworthy, all three Linganore runners finished in under 2 minutes.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I don’t think I remember a year where we had something like that,” Lancers coach Bill Eckard said. “That’s pretty impressive.”
All those points, coming late in the meet, helped the Lancers pull away from Oakdale and TJ. Likewise, Linganore had multiple point scorers in the shot put, with Chase Shultz placing second and Logan Rich finishing eighth.
Metzer attributed such performances to coaches.
“They’ve been giving us some great workouts,” he said. “Not only things we can do to take care of bodies but to take care of our minds and prepare ourselves for races.”
Other Frederick County winners in the boys meet were: Frederick’s 4x100 relay team (Nashon McKinney-Spear, Newton Essiem, Joseph Poleate and Reginald Snowden); TJ’s 4x200 relay team (Christopher Hall, Simon Essono, Kostas Hunt and Sean Snody); Urbana’s 4x400 relay team (Shelton Davis, Juan Barberena, Sappe and Jordan Sofon); Oakdale’s 4x800 relay team (Nathan Wooster, David Tressler, Malakai Meertens and Sam Skinner); Frederick’s Arthur Core (110 hurdles); Catoctin’s Brody Buffington (200, with a time of 21.98, and long jump); Oakdale’s Mason Scott (300 hurdles); Middletown’s Levi Zilneus (high jump); Oakdale’s Sam Starrs (pole vault); and TJ’s Sylvestre Olofio (triple jump).
Other Frederick County girls winners were: Linganore’s 4x400 (Katelin DeFilippis, Caroline Perrone, Gemma Davies and Juliana Nardini) and 4x800 (Davies, Anna Quackenbush, Audrey Meadows and Perrone) relay teams; Tuscarora’s Heidi Nkrumah (100); Middletown’s Ava Allen (100 hurdles and triple jump); Oakdale’s Ellen Gill (300 hurdles); Middletown’s Hayley Lucido (400); Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley (1,600); Linganore’s Perrone (3,200); and TJ’s Elisa Ramos (pole vault).
Overall CMC champions mentioned above also won titles in their respective divisions, the Spires or Gambrill. Below are lists of Frederick County athletes who didn't win overall CMC titles but still claimed division crowns.
Boys Spires Division champs: TJ's Simon Essono (400); Linganore's Cole Williamson (3,200); Linganore's Timmy Conner (high jump); and Frederick's Joseph Poleate (long jump);
Boys Gambrill Division champs: Walkersville's Aidan Simmons (100); Middletown's Luke Humble (100 hurdles); Brunswick's 4x800 relay team (Ray Gibson, Ben Weatherhead, Andrew McGillivray and Caleb Shullenbarger); Walkersville's 4x200 relay team (Andrew Simmons, Nathaniel Churco, Aidan Simmons and Tobenna Ogwulu); Walkersville's Mason Worley (300 hurdles); Brunswick's 4x100 relay team; Walkersville's Jonathan Hombach (pole vault); Catoctin's Furious Trammel (triple jump); Middletown's 4x400 relay team (Zilneus, Nanjo Levec, Joseph Frizzell and Liam Wilson); Walkersville's Derick Tossah (shot put); and Middletown's Alec Carpenter (discus).
Girls Spires Division champs: Urbana's Angeline Amefia (100); Urbana's Sofia Cedrone (400); Linganore's Juliana Nardina (high jump); and Tuscarora's Khady Ndiaye (triple jump).
Girls Gambrill Division champs: Walkersville's Valerie Boards (100 and 200); Middletown's Sophie Frizzell (300 hurdles); Middletown's Hayley Lucido (800, long jump); Middletown's Ava Allen (pole vault); and Brunswick's Maggie Williams (shot put).
