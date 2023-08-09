On the first day of fall sports practice Wednesday across Frederick County, new Tuscarora football coach Ryan Hines was the one trying to shake off the rust.
“All day yesterday, I was like, ‘What am I forgetting? I know I am forgetting something,’” Hines said.
He paces around the house, muttering to himself. He is checking the team schedule, mapped out through the first week of the season, on Google Docs more often than he probably needs to. His assistants, many of whom have been with him for quite some time, have told him to relax.
“I know I’ll be nervous through that first game,” Hines said. “But once things settle down a little bit and get my feet wet in a game, I’ll be fine.”
It’s not like Hines hasn’t done this before. His coaching career started in 1999 as the defensive-coach at then Western Maryland College (now McDaniel). He got his first head coaching job at Walkersville High School in 2005 and led an unbeaten Urbana team to the Class 4A state championship in 2010.
He is the first coach in the history of Frederick County football to be the head man at three different high schools.
But after spending close to a decade in administrative jobs (athletic director, assistant principal) at Urbana, Hines said that Wednesday felt a little like taking the training wheels off again.
“I am really excited for school to start [Aug. 23] so I can be with these guys all day long, not just an hour and a half to two hours a day,” said Hines, who will teach physical education at Tuscarora. “Just building those relationships, and not just around football.”
Hines takes over a Tuscarora program at a pretty low ebb. The Titans did not win a game last season, have not won more than one game in a season since 2019 and last finished with a winning record (6-5) in 2018.
Roughly a third of the roster will be new to the program this season, Hines said.
“It’s pretty exciting,” he said. “We have freshmen all the way up through seniors. Some guys have been playing since they were seven years old. Other guys, it’s their first time. There is a variation in background and variation in knowledge.”
One newcomer to football is 6-foot, 240-pound senior Godwin Edeh, who strolled into the weight room during summer workouts and deadlifted 400 pounds 10 times, catching Hines’ and everyone else’s attention. He also showed off some speed and strength on Tuscarora’s track and field team last spring and is projected to play on the defensive line for the Titans.
“At first, I really wasn’t too confident that I wanted to do it,” Edeh said of playing football. “But, Coach Hines, he just put something inside of my head that made me want to do it.”
The vibe and energy on the first day of practice were noticeably different than previous seasons at Tuscarora, according to senior linebacker Jonah Coleman.
“He has brought a lot of energy and a lot of will to be a better team,” Coleman said of Hines. “He wants to get better, and he is not wasting any time ... One of the big differences is the kids here want to play.”
Hines is one of four new head coaches for Frederick County football this season, as nearly half of the public-school jobs turned over since the end of last season.
The others are Dean Swink at Urbana, Beau Traber at Thomas Johnson and Pat Cadden at Frederick High.
All of the public schools had a head start after the MPSSAA tweaked its policy to allow for 12 summer practices for all the fall sports.
So, in many ways, the first day of practice didn’t really feel like the first day of practice.
Dean Swink, Urbana
Swink, a former head coach at Tuscarora, steps into Hines’ old job, as Hines steps into his old job with the Titans.
“The thing is, I have been a head coach, and I have been an assistant coach, and I really like being an assistant coach because you worry about your guys and your position,” said Swink, who served separate stints as Urbana’s defensive line coach, including last season, and will be heavily involved with that group again this season.
“And you spend your focus on coaching. Now, you have to worry about all the things, and then the administrative part, which nobody enjoys.”
But, after being prodded a little bit, Swink felt a calling to take over the Urbana program after previous coach Brad Wilson stepped down in January, and he is excited about where the Hawks are headed after the off-season program was very well attended.
“I tell you what, we had one of the greatest off-seasons I have ever been a part of,” he said. “We had like 80 percent of the kids, make 80 percent of the workouts. And with the [12 practices] you are allowed to have in the summer, we are so, Day 1 doesn’t feel like Day 1.”
Beau Traber, Thomas Johnson
Shortly after moving to Frederick last year, Traber joined the Patriots’ program as a volunteer assistant and then was promoted to defensive coordinator near the midpoint of last season.
Now he is the team’s very vocal leader and is aiming to bring a winning tradition back to TJ.
Like other coaches, he was very pleased with the participation in the team’s offseason program, as more than 40 players attended every workout.
He said the first day of practice was “way better” than he thought it would be, and the team is ahead of where it normally is after the first workout.
Pat Cadden, Frederick
Cadden steps into the head job after serving as the defensive coordinator under Kevin Pirri for the last six seasons.
Last fall, the Cadets had the best defense in the county on their way to their first unbeaten regular season since 1968. They posted six shutouts and allowed just 60 points over 11 games.
The biggest difference the players noticed on the first day of practice under Cadden was the faster pace of it.
“It was a little more intense. But I think it’s good for us. I think we needed that this year,” senior running back Tae Anderson said. “It’s a good change, not a bad change ... Everything is just quick, quick, quick, quick. It’s all happening back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back.”
Cadden said that “the game should be the easiest part of the week for these guys.”
