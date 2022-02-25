According to Thomas Johnson coach John Manley, junior forward Sam Larbi is one of the quietest kids on the Patriots boys basketball team.
Larbi, who was soft-spoken during a postgame interview, prefers to get loud on the basketball court instead.
Playing in front of a packed Frederick High gymnasium Friday night, Larbi spoke volumes as he electrified the crowd by throwing down a pair of dunks to defeat the Cadets 54-50, advancing in the Class 3A West Region I playoffs.
“It’s a lot of fans, you know they like to talk crazy and try and get us off our game, but we had to stay focused,” Larbi said.
Despite missing two other dunks, Larbi managed to finish with a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds as the Patriots held off a late rally by Frederick, beating their rivals for the third time this season.
“His athleticism is out of this world. He’s electrifying,” Manley said. “Since he’s been a ninth-grader, I’ve been on him, ‘Sam, you gotta get to the weight room.’ He could have that D-1 body. He’s starting to understand our offense, what his job is and it shows.”
The fifth seed in the region, the Patriots travel to face the area’s leading scorer, Timmy Conner, and top-seeded Linganore in the region semifinals on Monday.
“We just have to fight,” Larbi said. “We know we can beat them if we come out there and play our best.”
Earlier this season, the Patriots had to regroup following the loss of leading scorer Oscar Contreras, who will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
“I think our kids have adjusted really well, and Oscar’s been there every day in practice rehabbing his knee,” Manley said. “He’s there in spirit, and we love him to death. It’d be awesome to have him, with one more shooter out there.”
The Patriots, who had just eight foul shots through the first three quarters, were able to get to the foul line and connect on 11-of-18 shots in the fourth quarter.
Cecil Doherty (10 points) hit the front end of a pair of foul shots that tied the game at 39-39 with 5:15 remaining, and Larbi put the Patriots ahead for good, sinking a pair just 10 seconds later.
Holding a 43-39 lead with 4:37 to go, Manley challenged his players during a timeout asking them emphatically, “Who wants it more?”
Jaiden Pritchard (10 points) and Larbi each split a pair of free throws and Doherty added a layup to build a 47-39 lead with 2:40 remaining.
Resorting to a 1-2-2 press, the Cadets watched the deficit grow to 50-41 with 1:23 to play as TJ’s Bryan Asang split a pair of free throws.
CJ Doughe, who provided a spark for the Cadets off the bench in the first half, again made his presence felt with a putback off a missed free throw from Emonte Hill Jr. and a 3-pointer to get within 50-47 with 34.6 seconds left.
Larbi had one final answer on the other end, completing a three-point play with 26.7 seconds to go to build a two-possession lead.
Keanu Buren buried a 3-pointer with 2.0 seconds left, but the Cadets were forced to foul Billy Coughlin, who sank the first of two free throws to seal the win.
“I was a nervous wreck all day,” Manley said. “I told our guys all week it was going to be a dogfight, and it was. Playoff basketball, you want a dogfight.”
Spotting the Cadets an early free throw to open the scoring in the first quarter, the Patriots went on a 14-0 run capped by a steal and the first of Larbi’s dunks.
“The goal was to come out strong and takeover. That’s what we tried to do and put the ball down their throat,” Larbi said. “I know I can get up [to the rim] and I know a lot of people can’t get up, so I just get up and try to put it down.”
Trailing 14-3, the Cadets finally hit their first field goal on an Ivan Quijada 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining in the opening quarter.
Frederick got to within 16-9 at the end of the quarter as Robert Hallman split a pair of free throws and Quijada sank a pair of technical free throws after an official discovered a missing Patriots player in the scorebook.
The Cadets clamped down on defense in the second quarter, chipping away at the deficit before taking a 25-22 lead into halftime on a Hallman 3-pointer and a layup from Hill Jr.
