Since they were freshmen three years ago, Madison Tobery and Kassidy Tobery have been starters for Catoctin’s perennially powerful softball team.
Being teammates who share a somewhat uncommon surname, it’s tempting to assume they are sisters.
“Yeah, most people do,” Kassidy said.
Such people are wrong. They’re distant cousins.
But despite hailing from different immediate families, Madison Tobery and Kassidy Tobery possess several similarities as softball players.
Each one has manned at least three different positions in the field, providing the Cougars with valuable versatility.
When asked about favorite softball memories at Catoctin, both mentioned games against Boonsboro — although they occurred in different years — and the 2018 Class 1A state championship game.
And both saw their senior season — one that would’ve allowed them to cap off long, stellar careers — wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was very frustrating at first,” Kassidy Tobery said of seeing the 2020 season canceled. “But then I realized that not every player gets to come in and play every single year on varsity.
“I was thankful for the years I did get to play,” she said. “I just hope the girls now realize that our season can be taken in a blink of an eye, and I hope they don’t regret any second on that field.”
The varsity career clock for Kassidy Tobery and Madison Tobery started ticking in 2017. Both were freshmen looking to prove they could contribute on a talent-laden Cougars team that included record-setting slugger Jessi Bryant.
Madison Tobery described that challenge as fun but nerve-racking.
“Sometimes, being a freshman, you would get tense, especially if the game was on the line,” she wrote via email. “You also had to show you could compete with the older kids, which was also a lot of fun.”
Both Toberys quickly became mainstays for the Cougars. It helped that both could be plugged into numerous positions.
Madison has played first base, third base and outfield while also serving as a designated hitter. She likely would’ve been a corner infielder this season.
“Very versatile,” said Valentine, who mentioned a constant no matter where Madison plays. “Her stick is — she can hit it. That’s definitely her thing.”
Last season, Madison Tobery hit .463 with 27 RBIs, earning Frederick News-Post All-County first-team honors for the second straight season.
Kassidy has been penciled in as at shortstop, second base, third base, outfield and catcher, where she played last season.
“It doesn’t matter where I am on the field,” she said. “I just like being out there.”
With another catcher on this year’s roster, Valentine thought Kassidy Tobery would’ve seen time as an infielder. Wherever the senior ended up, her coach had no worries.
“She can play anywhere well,” Valentine said. “Let me accentuate that — well.”
Kassidy earned All-County second-team honors the past two seasons. One of her favorite career memories came during her sophomore year against Boonsboro.
“I hit my first ever home run over the fence,” she said. “I would always be so frustrated. I could hit the fence, I could one-hop the fence, but I never could hit it over.”
Later that season, the Cougars lost to Bohemia Manor 4-2 in the 1A state final, which included a two-plus hour weather delay that stopped action in the sixth inning. Of course, even inconveniences have a way of producing memories.
“We played four square in the gym,” said Kassidy Tobery, recalling how she and some teammates passed the time while waiting to return to one of the biggest games of their careers. “Just being able to be at University of Maryland, playing on that field, was a memory I’ll never forget. Even though we didn’t win.”
That game ranks high on Madison Tobery’s list, too.
“Definitely going to states my sophomore year is my top memory,” she wrote. “All of the CMC championship games, beating our rivals, my walk-off home run against Boonsboro [as a junior], and being named athlete of the week last season.”
After helping Catoctin’s girls basketball team win a regional championship for the first time since 2006, Madison Tobery had high hopes for her softball team.
Catoctin lost key players, including slugging infielder Raegan Smith and pitcher Ashley Mayton, from a team that captured the CMC crown last season before getting knocked off early in the playoffs.
But aside from the Toberys, the Cougars returned All-County first-team junior shortstop Courtney Eyler and second-team senior outfield-pitcher Rachel Fox.
Kassidy Tobery wished she could’ve seen how this year’s team shaped up. She and her teammates believed in each other. Over the years, they’ve formed a tight-knit group, and the Toberys were part of a senior class that included Fox, Cierra Cook and Haley Crawford.
They came up through rec ball together. And some, including both Toberys, plan to play college softball.
“[A] group of girls who would get into fights and then we’d be best friends,” Kassidy Tobery said. “Finally being able to be on one team together in high school. We just wanted to play, we just wanted one more chance to be together, to be on the field one last time.”
