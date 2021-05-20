After inducing an inning-ending groundout to the second baseman, Thomas Johnson starting pitcher Devon Coldren completed seven innings of work on Thursday against Catoctin.
It’s hard for a high school pitcher to top that kind of longevity, although Coldren did so earlier this year, throwing 7 1-3 innings against Urbana.
Comparing that outing to Coldren’s slightly shorter one against the Cougars, Patriots coach Billy Gross said, “Same ol’ same ol’, he was just filling the zone up, mixing pitches, in-out, up-down.”
There was one noticeable difference, though. This time, Coldren earned a victory, the first of the senior left-hander’s varsity career, in fact.
Getting ahead early in counts, walking none and relying on his defense rather than piling up strikeouts, Coldren threw a 65-pitch, complete-game shutout to help the Patriots pull out a 1-0 win over visiting Catoctin.
“Their guy did a really good job, he beat us,” Catoctin coach Mike Franklin said. “I thought he pitched a heck of a game. I don’t know that we ever really put a scare into him. But our guys pitched well, too.”
True enough. While TJ scored the game’s lone run on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth, Catoctin’s pitchers — lefty starter Ayden Shadle and relievers Logan Simanski and JJ Zirkle — were also efficient and effective. No wonder the game lasted about a mere 90 minutes.
“When you get two good teams throwing the ball in the strike zone, making plays in the field, it’s going to be a quick ballgame,” Gross said.
Throwing strikes, particularly on the first-pitch, is a quality the Juniata College-bound Coldren has demonstrated throughout his first and only season on varsity.
“That man has been throwing lights out. He’s had three opportunities now,” Gross said. “He came in the first game against Tuscarora, two clean innings. Threw a hell of a ballgame last Thursday against Urbana that we end up losing in extra innings.”
Finishing with two strikeouts and scattering five hits, Coldren had no qualms about letting the Cougars put the ball in play.
“All I had to do was trust the defense and throw strikes,” he said. “[Teammate] Justin Chappell, he did the mound for me before the game, and that really helped out a lot, and just threw fastballs low in the zone, made ‘em fly out and ground out.”
Coldren didn’t alter that approach when he got in a jam, either.
In the sixth, Catoctin’s Dylan Click — who had reached on an error — was standing on third with one out when Joey McMannis hit a grounder to third baseman Ryan Yammarino. After initially heading toward the right side of Yammarino, the ball bounced to the infielder’s left side.
“The ball took a wicked bounce, and it kind of caught me off guard,” Yammarino said. “But I still kept my glove down and got the ball.”
His glove wasn’t the only thing down, though. Yams fell to the ground as he snagged the grounder.
“I saw the ball, and as soon as he fell down, I was like, ‘Oh no,’” Coldren said.
But Yammarino checked the runner as he sprung to his feet, then threw to first to nab McMannis.
“Our third base, it is a tricky little spot to play right now,” Gross said. “We’ve got a nasty little lip there, we get some crazy bounces, and he has battled over there all season long.
“That’s not the first weird hop he’s gotten,” Gross said. “A big-time play, no doubt.”
A running catch by right fielder Ben Pearch, who redeemed himself for the drop on Click’s leadoff fly ball, ended the threat.
Another Catoctin rally was foiled in the third, when the Cougars got runners on second and third with one out. After a fly out, Coldren induced a 5-3 groundout that was completed when first baseman Zach Buckley tagged the runner after getting pulled off the bag by the throw.
TJ (4-1) gave Coldren all the support he needed in the fourth, when Buckley and Jay Parente started the rally with one-out singles. Buckley later scored on Jacob Hnath’s bases-loaded walk.
Danny Orr and Parente each had two hits for TJ, which finished with six hits.
Shadle threw three scoreless innings. Simanski, who entered in the fourth and took the loss, and Zirkle each threw two innings.
As Franklin said, pitching has been a strength for the Cougars (3-3), who had won three straight coming into Thursday’s game.
“It’s still early, and we’ve got time before playoffs, so that’s got to be our focus,” Franklin said. “We’ve just got to get better, and I’ll work our guys.”
