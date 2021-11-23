Tuscarora boys basketball head coach Lasan Scott had a prediction for his team’s season opener in December.
“I’m sure when the first game comes around,” he said. “It’ll be like a surge of energy and gratefulness, and like, ‘Wow, I’m actually here after 13 years in the school system, I get to put my mark on this.”
That game will be Scott’s first as a varsity head coach. After serving as Tuscarora’s varsity assistant the past three seasons, Scott was tapped to helm the program in October after Darryl Whiten resigned as the team’s head coach because he accepted that same job with Frederick Community College’s men’s team.
Normally, a basketball team getting a new coach less than two months before its opener might be disruptive. But in this case, Scott’s history with the program makes the transition relatively seamless.
“I have a relationship with these guys, I’ve built one. So the trust and respect is there on both levels,” Scott said. “So for them, it’s an easy transition because we know each other versus bringing someone else in and trying to adjust and feel comfortable with that person.”
Scott, 41, isn’t a Frederick County Public Schools teacher — he works for a health insurance company.
“I do not work at the school ... I’ve been fortunate enough to even get this position,” he said. “So I’m grateful to the administration, everyone who put their trust and faith in me to continue to lead this program in the right direction.”
Scott drew praise from Tuscarora athletic director Howie Putterman and Whiten.
“It’s his time,” Whiten wrote about Scott in an email.
“He not only has a tremendous passion for the game but most importantly, he has a passion for all players,” Whiten wrote. “Coach Scott is a player-first coach, and he will continue the tradition at Tuscarora with reaching and teaching and developing student athletes on and off the court in becoming positive role models.”
Before joining Whiten’s staff at Tuscarora as a JV coach four years ago and becoming the varsity assistant a year later, Scott served under Whiten when the latter was the Thomas Johnson varsity girls basketball coach. Starting as the Patriots’ freshman head coach, Scott worked his way up the program, becoming the JV coach and a varsity assistant.
“Thankfully, I had a great teacher who told me everything and showed me how to do this,” Scott said of Whiten. “And he really gave me a little more responsibility the last couple years to really prepare for this situation.”
Scott’s basketball roots can be traced to New York, where he was born and raised. He played hoops up until his first year at junior college.
“Then after that, life happened,” Scott said.
But there would be more basketball in his future once he got into coaching.
“I have a great knowledge of the game, always taught the game, was a student of the game, always studied, watched games,” said Scott of what has proven to be an ongoing process of learning about basketball. “I just want to be a sponge and just take everything I can and just move forward and help these young men.”
While being interviewed last month, Scott was asked about what brand of basketball his team would play.
“We have the potential to be very athletic this year, so I definitely want to play a great uptempo game,” he said. “Defense will be our main focus and also just mental discipline and toughness. I think that’s something we can use moving forward.”
He said a lot of young players were coming into the program and that the team’s motto would be to get one percent better every day, be it in the classroom or on the basketball court.
“These young men know I’m here off the court, anything outside the court, personal problems, whatever the guys need, I’m just a phone call away,” Scott said. “Thank God, my wife, she works with me every basketball season, and she’s understanding, so it helps out.”
