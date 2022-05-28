LANDOVER — By the end of Saturday’s state track and field meet, the Urbana girls were dancing, laughing, jumping and even flipping in celebration of another team championship.
Nearly a year later, they had returned to the site of the last meet they did not win, the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, and reestablished their reign in Class 4A, showcasing their remarkable depth by scoring in 13 of the 16 events in which they competed.
“That’s part of our secret. We try and be the best in every event,” said junior Angeline Amefia, who won the 400-meter dash out of Lane 1 in a personal-best time of 58.59 seconds, just ahead of teammate Tessa Stanley, who was second in 58.72.
Amefia also set personal-best marks while placing second in the 100 hurdles (15.04 seconds) and third in the long jump (17 feet, 4¾ inches), in addition to running a leg for the Hawks’ third-place 4x400 relay team (4:04.99).
“We try and score in every event. That kind of alleviates the pressure. We were in the bullpen for the 4x400, and we were like, ‘We don’t even have to win this.’ That helps alleviate the pressure that each of us have.”
The Urbana girls finished with 102.16 points, led by victories by junior Samantha Heyison in the discus (123-5) and senior Nia Kombe-Jarvis in the pole vault (10 feet), as well as Amefia in the 400 dash.
That put the Hawks 11.66 points ahead of second-place Blake and 36 in front of third-place C.H. Flowers for their third state outdoor team championship, following victories in 2016 and ‘19. They also won state indoor team titles in 2019, ‘20 and this past winter season.
More impressively, the Urbana girls completed their second straight season of winning every meet they competed in, regardless of the number of teams, after doing it during the indoor season.
The last time the Hawks did not claim the team title was in the 4A outdoor meet last June at the PG Sportsplex when they finished second.
“We lost by 12 points [last year]. We won by 12 points today,” Urbana coach C.J. Ecalono said. “It doesn’t have to be perfect, especially when you have a team of girls that just fights for one another. That’s what they did today. We weren’t perfect in every event. But, when we have to hit, we hit.”
Urbana led a strong showing for Frederick County athletes in the girls meet. The 4A and 3A athletes had to do it all in a single, long day after the start of their meet Friday was postponed due to weather.
Thomas Johnson junior Elisa Ramos set a new 3A record in the pole vault by going over the bar at 12 feet, 3 inches. That wiped away a mark (12 feet) set by Franklin’s Olivia Gruver in 2014.
“It felt nice,” Ramos said of her record vault. “I was kind of surprised.”
Ramos, who struggled to a second-place finish (10-9) during the regional meet last week, missed her opening height at 10 feet Saturday before recapturing her top form. She did not miss another vault until the bar was raised to 12-6.
“The name of the game today was mental fortitude, and she kept it throughout,” Ramos’ coach at TJ, Sam Shipley, said. “She had a great day, and I am more than proud of her.”
Meanwhile, Oakdale’s Ellen Gill won the 300-meter hurdles in 46.24 seconds, and the Brunswick 4x100 relay team of Gabby DeMarco, Layke Jensen, Hannah Estep and Atiya Jackson claimed the 1A championship in the event after Jackson overtook the leader from Western Tech in the last 30 meters.
No team could match the depth of Urbana, however. And that’s why the Hawks were once again posing and taking pictures with the trophy at the end of the meet.
“It’s very exciting getting to watch everybody and be a part of it and help score points for the team,” said Heyison, who won her first state championship in the discus after placing second last June. “It always feels very rewarding and fulfilling.”
