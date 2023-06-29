A serious ACL injury, the COVID-19 shutdown, forfeits by opponents.
All these things had prevented Zion Ortiz from competing as much as he wanted to as a Maryland School for the Deaf athlete, leaving him with an understandable sense of urgency heading into his senior school year in 2022-23.
“I wanted to make the most out of it and seize every opportunity that came my way,” Ortiz said in an email response to questions sent to him by The Frederick News-Post. “I felt a strong desire to make up for lost time and fully immerse myself in various sports.”
The versatility that resulted from that desire was staggering.
In the fall, Ortiz was a dual threat on offense and a standout defensive back for MSD’s football team. In the winter, he became one of Frederick County’s most unique dual-sport athletes by playing basketball and wrestling. And in the spring, he played baseball and competed in track and field.
Just juggling all those sports would’ve been impressive, but Ortiz also performed at a high level in every one of them, creating a broad body work that led to national recognition.
Ortiz, who recently graduated from MSD, has been selected as the 2022-2023 National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association (NDIAA) Division I Male Athlete of the Year.
“Zion’s national recognition is well-deserved, reflecting his determination and strong work ethic,” MSD athletic director Andy Bonheyo said in a release issued by the school. “His response and resilience after his injury has inspired us. Zion consistently excels in every sport he participates in, showcasing exceptional athletic ability. Within my tenure at MSD, he ranks among the top male athletes.”
Ortiz earned NDIAA All-American first-team honors in football, basketball, wrestling, baseball and track and field.
“I have always had a deep passion for sports,” Ortiz said. “And while it wasn’t always possible to participate in all of them, I did aspire to play multiple sports.”
He credited others for helping him do so.
“The athletic staff and coaches at MSD have not only believed in me but pushed me to reach new heights,” he said. “They provided me with countless opportunities to showcase my skills and grow as an individual both on and off the field.”
His family also played a huge role in his athletic development.
“They have always believed in me and encouraged me to pursue my athletic dreams,” he said. “Their support extended beyond just cheering me on from the sidelines. They went above and beyond to create additional opportunities for me outside of school, whether it was enrolling me in sports camps, arranging extra training sessions, or even traveling long distances to watch me compete in different tournaments.”
He recounted how his father was his flag football coach. Both possessed a passion for sports.
Flag football remains Ortiz’s favorite sport. But in high school, tackle football proved to be his niche, although his entire sophomore season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
And after seeing his team lose a couple games because of opponents’ forfeits, Ortiz did a lot of everything as a senior, when his team switched to eight-man football.
Ortiz ran for a team-high 1,397 yards and 17 touchdowns while also passing for 612 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named the Keystone State Football League Offensive Player of the Year.
And all those duties on offense didn’t prevent him from excelling on the other side of the ball. Ortiz earned Frederick News-Post All-County first-team honors as a defensive back.
His two-way duty in football foreshadowed the workload he dealt with as a dual-sport athlete in the winter and spring.
The basketball-wrestling combo proved to be as challenging as it was unique.
While Ortiz was already an established basketball player, one looking to bounce back after suffering a devastating ACL injury the previous school year, he hadn’t wrestled since the fifth grade. But when he was temporarily sidelined by an MCL sprain early in his senior hoops season, Ortiz decided to join MSD’s wrestling team instead of being athletically idle.
He proved to be a formidable middleweight for the Orioles, so he kept wrestling after resuming his basketball career a few weeks later.
“Balancing practices, matches, and tournaments required careful time management and dedication,” he said. “The same goes for the spring season, where I had to manage both baseball and track and field while also preparing for end-of-year events as a senior.”
Competing in two sports during the same season wasn’t always smooth sailing, but Ortiz thought it was worth the effort.
The Gallaudet University-bound Ortiz is the sixth MSD male to be named NDIAA Male Athlete of the Year, and MSD has had seven Female Athlete of the Year winners.
“Of course, I do wish that I had a full four years of uninterrupted athletic experience without the impact of COVID-19 and the setback of my ACL injury,” Ortiz said. “Nonetheless, I’m proud of how I adapted and gave my all in the circumstances I faced.”
