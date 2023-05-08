St. John's Mt. Carmel Baseball
Buy Now

St. John’s Catholic Prep’s Josh Skowronski prepares to throw the ball as Mt. Carmel’s Luke Wanless dives into second base at McCurdy Field against Mt. Carmel on Monday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

After an exhausting stretch of six games in seven days brought about by rainouts, plus a four-game losing streak within, St. John’s Catholic Prep’s baseball team needed a game like it got Monday.

It was an easy contest, one in which every player was relaxed and playing their best as they knocked around an inferior opponent. It was also Senior Day, potentially the last chance for five Vikings to show out at McCurdy Field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription