After an exhausting stretch of six games in seven days brought about by rainouts, plus a four-game losing streak within, St. John’s Catholic Prep’s baseball team needed a game like it got Monday.
It was an easy contest, one in which every player was relaxed and playing their best as they knocked around an inferior opponent. It was also Senior Day, potentially the last chance for five Vikings to show out at McCurdy Field.
They all got a chance to shine in a 12-0 win over Our Lady of Mount Carmel that ended by mercy rule after five innings as SJCP ended its regular season on a sorely needed high note.
“Today was just go out and have fun. Whatever happens, happens. And we got the job done,” Vikings senior Josh Skowronski said.
Skowronski, a Kentucky commit, is joined by David Chandler, Griffin Puvel, EJ Lowry and Bronson Taylor as graduating players. Each will be playing in college, and each showed why against the Cougars.
Skowronski reached base four times in four innings, driving in a pair of runs. Chandler cranked two run-scoring triples. Taylor had four RBIs. Lowry singled and scored a run. And Puvel scored in the first inning before closing out the contest on the mound with a three up, three down frame.
“Every one of those guys has done something to help us win,” Vikings coach Wade Newman said.
It’s also a special group for Newman, this being the first senior class he’s seen through from start to finish in his fourth year at the helm. This is a talented bunch leading a strong team, but it’s a group that hasn’t always been able to put it together this season.
A bumpy start gave way to a strong stretch in conference play before the recent skid. Newman said the team had a meeting over the weekend to reset everyone’s mentality, and it seems to have made an impact with two big wins to close the campaign.
“The biggest thing is effort and attitude. They realize that now,” Newman said. “We’re right where we need to be. As long as we made it in the playoffs, that’s all that matters.”
SJCP (13-11) will be the No. 3 seed in its half of the MIAA B Conference bracket come the first round Friday.
The Vikings are beginning to come around and hope there’s more victories to come.
“I feel like we’re getting to a point where whoever we play, we can show them what we can do,” Skowronski said. “I think we’re getting to a point where we can actually go out and play good baseball.”
If that continues, Skowronski and his fellow seniors will complete the one task they’ve yet to conquer with SJCP and go out on top.
“Win a championship. That’s the only goal,” Chandler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.