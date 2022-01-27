THURMONT — Standing in her school’s gym after Thursday’s game, Catoctin senior Emily Williams wore a Shenandoah University shirt.
Williams has committed to continue her basketball career at that school.
No one who had just seen Williams perform would be surprised to learn she’d be playing basketball at the next level, not after she served as a vital piece in Catoctin’s highly effective transition game and finished with 12 points, 10 assists and seven steals to help the Cougars roll to a 66-29 win over Linganore.
But a few years ago, Williams herself might’ve been a little surprised to learn she’d one day be playing college basketball.
“Originally her goal was to play soccer in college, and [she] made that transition,” Cougars coach Amy Entwistle said.
After getting called up to Catoctin’s varsity team midway through her freshman season, Williams began setting her sights on a basketball future during what turned out to be a productive sophomore season.
Her confidence grew over the years, and she’s now a vocal leader for the Cougars (11-1).
“If she ever wants to coach, she is going to be an amazing coach,” Entwistle said. “And she’s like having a coach out on that court, and she is the same way in practice.”
Entwistle always marvels at watching players progress the way Williams has the past four years, and Williams strived to improve while dealing with obstacles thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID happens, and we’re not able to get the seasons that we typically do,” Entwistle said. “[Williams] went to work and continued to get better and played AAU, and you’re seeing her finally get what she deserves, and that’s going out there and playing great games because she did the work when no one was looking.”
While Williams showed she can put points on the board, she prizes passing.
“I like to focus on assists a lot. I think that’s important,” she said. “And our team’s really strong with transition.”
Williams had a lot to do with that strength on Thursday, causing turnovers to start fast breaks and getting assists or buckets to finish them off.
During a fast break in the first quarter, Williams fed a long bounce pass to freshman Taylor Smith, who then pump faked and hit a layup to give the Cougars an 18-9 lead.
And late in the second quarter, Williams tipped the ball to force a turnover, which went to a teammate, and held up her hand as she raced downcourt to call for a pass. After catching the ball, she stopped to let a defender fly by and calmly sank a layup.
“Their transition offense is amazing,” Lancers coach Rachael Easterday said.
Catoctin’s defense sets the tone for that style of play. But the Cougars were also lighting it up in their half-court offense.
“I don’t think they missed, they hit every shot that they took. Whatever defense we threw at them, they just beat it,” said Easterday, whose defense focused on containing top scorer Emma Wivell, holding her to six points. “That was our plan, and the other girls just stepped up and hit 3s.”
Taylor Smith had a game-high 15 points, Grace Williams had 12 points, and Wivell had five rebounds and three assists.
This was Catoctin’s second win after suffering its first loss six days earlier against Middletown.
“We learned that we can’t take anything for granted and we can’t underestimate any team, whether we beat them before or not,” Williams said. “We’re going to take everybody’s best shot, we’ve got a huge target on our back.”
Delaney Ridgley had five rebounds for the Lancers (7-6), and Gracie Wilson had four steals.
Linganore won the JV game 44-30. Maddie Allen and Maddie Porter each had 11 points for the Lancers.
