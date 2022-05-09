One had never played lacrosse prior to this season. One returned to the sport after a hiatus. One is St. John’s Catholic Prep’s leading scorer.
But no matter their level of experience, all three — Micah Glover, Dominic Rosone and Max Piraino, in order — shined on their senior day.
Each recorded a multi-goal effort, with Piraino potting seven goals, en route to a dominant 21-0 Vikings win at home over Chapelgate that secured their spot atop the MIAA C conference.
“They’ve set ourselves up for our ultimate goal [of winning a championship],” SJCP coach Matt Williams said.
Williams said he and his staff had been courting Glover, a jack-of-all-trades football star and forward on the basketball team, since his freshman year to no avail.
But Glover committed over the winter to play football at Salisbury, which opened up his spring with no camps to attend. Now, he had a free season to give lacrosse a chance.
“This is my last year, so I was like, ‘Might as well try,’” Glover said. “Definitely wish I started earlier.”
There’s been a learning curve for Glover, who struggled to generate any offense in the season’s first weeks. But he’s slowly become more comfortable, and Glover is now a starting midfielder for the Vikings (7-2).
He finally broke through on the score sheet Monday with his first goal, which came late in the first quarter. He picked up a ball that was bouncing in front and buried it.
Then, he scored another in the third quarter, and finished off the hat trick with a fourth-quarter snipe from mid-range.
“It was very exciting,” Glover said. “Max and all them helped me a lot, but it was fun.”
Rosone had played for SJCP his freshman year, but his sophomore year was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a chance to return last season, but stepped away to focus on hockey.
After seeing the Vikings make a run to the MIAA championship game, there was no choice in his mind but to come back for his senior season.
“I just saw how good the guys did last year … and I thought why not,” Rosone said.
It’s been well worth it for Rosone, who capped his senior day with a two-goal performance. He scored once in the first half and netted the game’s final goal, causing a turnover and racing in alone for an easy tally late in the fourth quarter.
And then there’s Piraino, the most veteran of the bunch.
He’s been a big, steady presence in the middle of SJCP’s attack, leading the team in scoring as he dishes assists and fires goals with seeming ease.
Piraino had one of his smoothest games of the year Monday, netting three goals in 44 seconds before the game was three minutes old. From there, he set himself up as the Vikings’ quarterback, eventually finding the back of the cage four more times while adding an assist.
“I know if I get to the [net], it’s going to be a goal,” Piraino said. “Just confidence in myself that’s something I had last year, but I just feel this year is at another level.”
Those three led the offensive attack, while the team’s two other seniors — Tiernan O’Rourke and Kevin Langley — clamped down defensively, forcing a handful of turnovers.
But no matter their experience, the game belonged to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.