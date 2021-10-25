Seven Frederick County teams got No. 1 seeds in the MPSSAA playoff brackets that were released Monday for boys soccer, girls soccer and field hockey.
Tuscarora (Class 3A West Region I) and Brunswick (Class 1A West Region II) got top seeds in both boys and girls soccer.
In field hockey, Urbana (Class 4A West Region II), Tuscarora (Class 3A West Region I) and Linganore (Class 2A West Region I) each earned a top seed.
All of those teams were among Frederick County teams that got byes.
The soccer playoffs begin on Wednesday, and semifinals are set for Friday or Saturday. Field hockey quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Thursday, and the semifinals are slated for Monday.
What follows is a breakdown of the county teams’ regional seedings (in parentheses) and matchups for each sport.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 4A Region II
(3) Urbana hosts (6) Clarksburg in a quarterfinal.
Class 3A West Region I
(1) Tuscarora has a quarterfinal bye, then it hosts either (4) South Hagerstown or (5) North Hagerstown for a semifinal.
(2) Oakdale hosts (7) Linganore in a first-round match.
(3) Frederick hosts (6) Thomas Johnson in a first-round match.
Class 2A West Region II
(2) Middletown has a quarterfinal bye, then plays either (3) Walkersville or (6) Hammond for a semifinal.
(3) Walkersville hosts (6) Hammond in a quarterfinal.
Class 1 West Region II
(1) Brunswick has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts either (4) Smithsburg or (5) Williamsport for a semifinal.
(6) Catoctin plays at (3) Boonsboro in a quarterfinal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 4A West Region II
(2) Urbana has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts either (3) Seneca Valley or (6) Gaithersburg for a semifinal.
Class 3A West Region I
(1) Tuscarora has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts either (4) Thomas Johnson or (5) North Hagerstown for a semifinal.
(4) Thomas Johnson hosts (5) North Hagerstown in a quarterfinal.
(2) Linganore hosts (7) South Hagerstown in a first-round match.
(3) Oakdale hosts (6) Frederick in a first-round match.
Class 2A West Region II
(4) Middletown hosts (5) Oakland Mills in a quarterfinal.
(3) Walkersville hosts (6) Hammond in a quarterfinal.
Class 1A West Region II
(1) Brunswick has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts either (4) Smithsburg or (5) Clear Spring for a semifinal.
(3) Catoctin hosts (6) Williamsport in a quarterfinal.
FIELD HOCKEY
Class 4A West Region II
(1) Urbana has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts (4) Seneca Valley for a semifinal.
Class 3A West Region I
(1) Tuscarora has a bye in the quarterfinals and semifinals, then hosts either (2) Frederick or (3) Thomas Johnson in the championship.
(2) Frederick and (3) both have quarterfinal byes, then they meet at Frederick for a semifinal.
Class 2A West Region I
(1) Linganore and (4) Oakdale both have quartefinal byes, then they meet at Linganore for a semifinal.
(2) Walkersville and (3) Middletown both have quarterfinal byes, then they meet at Walkersville for a semifinal.
Class 1A West Region II
(2) Catoctin at (3) Brunswick both have quarterfinal byes, then they meet at Catoctin for a semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.