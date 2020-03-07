After Frederick sophomore guard Maia Sholter helped force yet another turnover, a spectator yelled, “Way to go, Maia!”
Less than a month after playing her first varsity game, the JV call-up was a defensive ace for the Cadets in Friday’s state quarterfinal.
Despite scant varsity experience of any kind, let alone in a high-stakes playoff game like this, Sholter didn’t seem to back down from anybody. Then again, she didn’t have to guard teammate Rose Bubakar.
When asked how she’d try to perform that challenging task, Sholter said, “I wouldn’t, actually.”
With Sholter spearheading a defense that held Bel Air scoreless for the entire pivotal second quarter and Bubakar scoring a career-high 36 points during her latest stellar all-around game, the host Cadets cruised to a 58-31 win in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
The Cadets (20-2), looking to win their fourth straight state crown, head to Thursday’s state semifinals, where they’ll face Easton (20-0) — a 52-47 winner over Marriotts Ridge in the quarterfinals — at Towson University’s SECU Arena.
“It feels great,” Bubakar said. “I just want to come back and have a four-peat.”
Bubakar, the only Cadet who played significant minutes in last year’s Class 3A state championship game win over Baltimore Polytechnic, went all out on Friday to help her team return to SECU Arena.
Her 36-point night included a pair of 3-pointers, hard-driving layups and putbacks that came after she soared and plucked rebounds out of the air. Her most dazzling bucket, though, came when she got the ball in the low post on the left side early in the fourth quarter. With her back to the basket, she flipped the ball backward into the hoop.
“I’m really good at reverse layups now,” Bubakar said. “I just know where I am when the ball comes to me, and I just know where to [shoot].”
Bubakar also had 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Her first swat came in the fourth quarter, when she sprinted from just beyond midcourt, leaped and cleanly blocked a fast-break layup attempt by a Bel Air player who had been all alone as she drove toward the hoop.
“To me, when someone has a wide-open bucket, I make sure that they don’t get any easy opportunity if I’m there,” Bubakar said. “And when I decide to block their shot, I usually don’t make contact.”
The applause generated by that play seemed louder than cheers on her highlight-worthy baskets, fitting on a night when Frederick’s defense loomed large.
Tied 13-13 with the Bobcats heading into the second quarter, Frederick’s man-to-man defense held the Bel Air scoreless during the period and took a commanding 30-13 lead into halftime.
“We decided to pick it up and get in the passing lanes and put pressure on them to make them make mistakes,” Sholter said. “So that’s really when the game turned around for us.”
Sholter, called a “defensive monster” by Cadets coach Whitney Miguel, played a prominent role in that defensive effort. Coming off the bench, she hounded ballcarriers, contested passes and finished with a team-high seven steals.
“Just to see how much she has grown, she is so confident on the defensive end,” Miguel said. “And to have a player like that, that’s awesome.”
Sholter made her varsity debut in a road game against Thomas Johnson on Feb. 7.
“In my head, I realized that I am good enough, I can move my feet enough. And then the nerves just went away,” she said. “My legs just keep running, and I just keep trying to push and make sure I seize every moment that I get.”
Even before she got promoted to varsity, Sholter longed to play “FGB defense.” Usually, that term conjures images of a press, and the Cadets used that at times on Friday. Early on, Bel Air broke the press with passes, but Frederick had more success pressing as the game progressed.
“We had to get them to zig-zag and we’d be all right,” Miguel said. “But what they can’t do is have a straight line to the basket or pass it over our heads, and then we’re at a disadvantage because everybody else is up the floor.”
Asha Lacet, the only Cadet besides Bubakar who saw any action in last year’s state championship game, had eight points and four rebounds. Danielle Morgan had four steals, Raynah Young had three steals and Sholter had four rebounds.
