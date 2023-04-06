Tuscarora’s boys lacrosse team could have spiraled Thursday night.
The Titans were down five regular starters due to injury and illness, including top scorer Matt Nichols, and were facing an explosive Oakdale squad looking to capitalize. But to the naked eye, it wasn’t apparent Tuscarora was hurting for depth.
In fact, it looked like a battle-tested bunch, especially on the defensive end to squelch the Bears’ best attackers. The Titans got enough offense, too, good for an 11-7 home win.
“If people tell you lacrosse is predicated on one dude, they don’t know the game,” Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher said. “It’s not a bunch of individuals. You see how much they share the ball, how much they talk on defense.”
That latter point was particularly evident against Oakdale.
Players like long stick midfielder TyVaughn Fitzgerald, just a sophomore, was particularly active with his pole, forcing numerous turnovers that ended Bears possessions early. Seniors Nigel Domingo and Owen Stup, two of the few veterans still in the lineup, worked around the net to pick up ground balls and force their attackers away from the cage.
But perhaps the biggest standout was senior goalie Nate Fox.
He typically platoons with Aden Carey, but with Carey one of the five unable to play, Fox stood strong for all four quarters. He racked up 15 saves, including three point-blank stops in the fourth quarter to stem Oakdale’s comeback bid.
“Just being quick on my feet and seeing the ball. Just being in the right position at all times,” Fox said of his preparation.
The Bears registered just three goals across the first three quarters and never led, only finding twine as they picked up their shooting volume down six in the fourth. They briefly got within three goals, but the Titans’ John Collins sealed the victory with a tally of his own.
It would have been difficult for Oakdale to complete the comeback anyway, given the advantage Tuscarora built. The Titans’ offense came in spurts, and it used a four-goal surge in the final three minutes of the first half to build what felt like an insurmountable advantage given the Bears’ dearth of scoring.
“We always preach next man up, and we believe the next man can come up and fit in where that guy was before,” Stup said. “We kind of all believe we’re superstars, and we play like that.”
On offense, it’s hard to find a brighter star on Tuscarora (4-1) than Nichols. But with the senior sitting at home, six Titans stepped up in his place and scored, led by Tyler Matthias-Magri’s four goals.
Collins and Dylan Cruz each found the back of the net twice, while Peyton Clouser, Koen Burdette and Brodie Burdette all scored once.
Meanwhile, Tuscarora limited the Bears’ Shaun Wright to a hat trick, which is less than his typically gaudy offensive numbers. Asher Payne scored twice for Oakdale (2-3), while Christian Bass and Nathan Teel potted one goal each.
It was an impressive defensive effort, especially for a group reeling with injuries. The Titans could have spiraled.
“The defense has taken it on their shoulders the last two games,” Belcher said, also referencing limiting powerful Smithsburg to six goals Tuesday night. “It stood on its head.”
