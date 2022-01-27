WALKERSVILLE — Tuscarora’s guards pressed up out on the wings, relentlessly hounding sharpshooters Josh Stevens and Brandon Buschman.
Walkersville guard Shaden Hansen knew exactly what to do.
“We needed buckets, they were giving it to me, and that’s what I took,” Hansen said after scoring a team-high 18 points in the Lions’ 63-57 home victory over Titans.
During the third quarter, Tuscarora caught fire offensively, going 10-for-12 from the field and turning what was a four-point halftime deficit into a seven-point lead with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the third quarter.
But the Titans being intent on taking Stevens and Buschman away on the perimeter opened up room in the paint for Hansen to drive the lane. He scored all six of his baskets off penetration in addition to grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds, and the rest of his points came from the free-throw line. And when Hansen or other teammates couldn’t finish at the rim, forward Kenyon Johnson made his presence felt on second-chance opportunities, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Johnson had two putbacks in the third quarter, and Hansen also scored four points in the period, playing a big role in the Lions (12-3) withstanding the Titans’ shooting barrage.
“We had seen something on film that we thought we could take advantage of in the middle, and Shaden did a great job of that tonight,” Walkersville coach Mike Mathis said.
As the game progressed, play became increasingly physical, and after the contest Stevens sported a cut just to the right of his right eye. The senior guard said Tuscarora consistently face-guarded him and Buschman throughout the contest — a strategy other opponents have utilized this season. Buschman and Stevens still managed to score 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“It’s exciting,” Stevens said of the victory. “You take away us, and we still have three other guys on the floor that can score the ball, especially Shaden.”
Meanwhile, Tuscarora featured the 1-2 scoring punch of Latrell Mark and Camron Harry. Mark, a 6-2 junior point guard, put his versatility on full display, slashing through the lane on offense while blocking shots and turning steals into fast-break baskets. He had a team-high 16 points, five assists and six steals.
Harry drew his second foul with 7:22 left in the second quarter, limiting his effectiveness in the first half. But the Titans (8-3) started gaining traction in the third quarter with Harry on the floor as the junior scored eight of his 14 points in the period.
While Mark might be the team’s top distributor, several of his teammates follow suit with a pass-first mentality, always looking for back-door cuts under the basket or trying to make feeds from the high post to open players under the rim.
At times, however, the Titans tried to force passes into tight windows, leading to costly turnovers.
“We gave the ball up too much at the wrong time, and they just capitalized on our turnovers,” Tuscarora coach Lasan Scott said.
Walkersville committed eight turnovers in the first quarter in addition to missing their first eight shots. The Lions finished the contest shooting 38.4 percent from the field (25-of-65).
“Just for our kids to take a punch in the third quarter like that, find a way to still come back, [I’m] just super proud of toughness tonight, that’s for sure,” Mathis said.
In the JV game, Walkersville beat Tuscarora 52-46, getting 15 points from Darius Eubank and 13 from Ryan Baldwin. Breylon Lewis led the Titans with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.