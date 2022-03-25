THURMONT — Despite the clouds and blustery conditions reminding the crowd it’s March, Friday’s baseball game between Catoctin and Middletown felt like a matchup destined for May.
The powerhouses played a tight contest from the game’s first pitch, with starters Joey McMannis and Hunter Barnes sitting down batter after batter. By the last out, McMannis and his Cougars had snuck past the Knights, 2-0.
“That was a playoff atmosphere,” Catoctin coach Mike Franklin said. “That got us better for the playoffs today.”
Middletown’s strong lineup regularly makes it a tough out, but the Cougars’ stellar pitching was more than ready to counter.
McMannis overwhelmed the Knights with a low-90s fastball and a sharp, late-breaking curveball. After walking the first two hitters, the junior Maryland commit settled in and struck out 12.
“He’s an eraser,” Franklin said. “You can make a mistake … and you still have the confidence that Joey’s going to erase anything that went wrong and he’s going to pitch his way and strike his way out of it.”
McMannis carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, though Middletown shortstop Fredy Diaz ultimately broke up the bid with a two-out single to center. He recovered to strike out second baseman Colby Moran and finish his outing.
“I was a little nervous at the beginning, but once I got into it, I felt really good,” McMannis said.
He was followed by another Division I-bound pitcher with top-flight stuff. Dalton Williams, a High Point commit, retired the final six batters he faced following a sixth-inning leadoff walk, stymieing the Knights’ typically potent bats.
Even with that tandem mowing through Middletown (1-2), the Knights nearly matched their foes thanks to their arms — Barnes and Wyatt Moxley.
Barnes pitched with precision, forcing easy contact as Catoctin (3-0) struggled to string baserunners in the early innings
“It didn’t quite look the same coming out of their hand, and physically they’re not the same [as McMannis and Williams], but they pretty much matched them,” Middletown coach Andy Baker said.
Though he only struck out three, Barnes scattered four hits and kept the Cougars off the board until the fourth, when they used some small ball to break through.
After putting runners on the corners with one out, Catoctin third baseman Logan Simanski dropped a bunt in front of the plate. Barnes and catcher Andrew Raymond both came out to pick it up but collided, leaving all runners safe.
First baseman Noland Kinna then hit a sacrifice fly, and Williams scampered home a couple pitches later on a first-and-third play that drew a throw to second.
And that was it.
Though Moxley relieved Barnes and retired seven straight, the two-run cushion was plenty for McMannis and Williams to push the Cougars to victory.
“Our goal was to not be intimidated. Sometimes we weren’t, and sometimes we were,” Baker said. “It’s tough sledding when you’re facing two Division I pitchers.”
The quality of the competition and the game’s even nature rendered a postseason-like intensity from both dugouts. Though Catoctin came out on top, the two sides meet again April 13, with the Knights looking to get even on their home field.
“When we play Catoctin, it’s almost like playing ourselves,” Baker said. “Great coaches … great kids, good baseball players, aggressive, love the game, play it the right way, good character. It’s always a good baseball game, the way it should be played.”
