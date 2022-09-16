Senior Dariel Mateo-Velazquez hasn't seen much playing time for Frederick's football team, but he's contributed as a member of the scout team.
That unsung but useful unit helps the Cadets prepare each week by simulating their upcoming opponent in practice, and it's something the team only dreamed about having before its roster swelled in recent years.
"Back when we had 17 kids, we could barely get through a practice," Cadets coach Kevin Pirri said. "But now we're getting through with guys who are able to rest and learn from coaching points during the game because we have a scout team that gives us great looks."
And when those well-prepared starters dominate like they did in Friday's 72-0 win over visiting Wheaton, with the Cadets (3-0) piling up more points in a game than they had in more than a century, reserves like Mateo-Velazquez get rewarded with some much-appreciated playing time.
He made the most of the opportunity, sprinting for a 23-yard touchdown — his first — on a night when he got his first two carries of the season.
"It was beautiful man," Mateo-Velazquez said of the score, which was a nice highlight for someone who usually toils behind the scenes. "I don't really go in that much. So I'm always [there] for the team at practice, giving them looks on scout team and stuff like that."
Coaches value players who perform such a role.
"Kids like that, they're kind of the strength of our program," Pirri said. "When we have 20 kids that are constantly in and out of scout team, constantly working their butts off and doing everything they can to make the starters better. That's what builds the program from the bottom up, and that's what having good numbers right now does."
Speaking of numbers, the final digits Frederick ended up with on the scoreboard — 72 — marked the second most points the program had ever scored, and the Cadets had two touchdowns — both on kick returns — negated by penalties. Frederick's single-game scoring record was set in 1921, when the Cadets beat Charles Town 76-0.
That record-setting game was played so long ago, a contemporaneous newspaper article recapping what happened included a subhead that read, "Forward Passing Works Well."
It worked well for the Cadets on Friday, too, with quarterback Brian Mbuthia throwing touchdown passes of 47 and 19 yards to Travon Neal.
But unlike in the previous week, when Frederick took to the air often, Mbuthia only threw four passes, completing three for 97 yards.
Frederick did the bulk of its damage on the ground, with Tae Anderson rushing for 116 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries to lead the way. The junior juked out some defenders and sped away from several others.
Frederick's defense was just as dominant against the overmatched Knights, holding them to 21 offensive yards. The Cadets repeatedly sped into Wheaton's backfield, getting tackles for losses from players like Josh Hayward, Reggie Snowden and Jaiden Coa.
"Our team speed is crazy. They just fly to the ball," Pirri said. "Last year we had some hitters and some monsters and a little bit of speed, but this year we have all the speed and kids that aren't afraid of contact."
With such players, Frederick kept Wheaton's quarterbacks, including starter Miguel Duran Diaz, under continual duress.
Closing in fast on Duran Diaz in the first quarter, senior outside linebacker Opanin Amponsa forced the quarterback to rush a throw, which was intercepted by Coa at the 30-yard line. Coa then sprinted into the end zone for Frederick's third defensive touchdown of the still-young season.
Pirri praised both Coa, who later got hurt, and Amponsa. The latter used to play defensive end on JV, but he has since adjusted to a role that requires him to drop into pass coverage as well as hassle quarterbacks and stop ballcarriers.
"He's a kid that we kind of saw a lot of potential, and he hit it hard this offseason, and he's been doing some good things moving forward," Pirri said.
Aziah Benson had a rushing touchdown for Frederick, and Karmelo Smallwood had the final score of the night on a 32-yard punt return. Hugo Merry also kicked a 24-yard field goal.
Asked about the dominant win, Amponsa said, "It feels great. It's not our focus. Our focus is bigger than this, but I'm glad we got the win, I'm glad we got the win the way we did, and I'm just looking to next week and beyond."
