In last week’s season opener at Rock Ridge, Virginia, Brunswick football coach Jerry Smith watched his senior left tackle, Andrew Racosky, drive an opposing defender straight back and down the field.
It was a sight to behold in many ways, not just because of Racosky’s sheer size (6-foot-7, 330 pounds) and physical dominance, playing for one of the smallest schools in the state.
This was another sure sign of his physical and emotional development as an offensive lineman playing a prominent and important position. He is the primary protector of right-handed quarterback Ethan Houck’s blindside.
And Racosky is still very much a football novice, playing just his second season of organized football on the varsity level.
“He is developing a mean streak,” Smith said.
Racosky is such a nice, pleasant and respectful kid that Smith initially wondered if he had the personality to develop into a top-tier offensive tackle.
“He’d knock someone down, but then he would want to pick them up, and [dust] them off and make sure they were OK,” Smith said.
But Racosky’s block against Rock Ridge and the way he stayed with it — Smith estimated he drove the defender 25 yards down the field — was a bit of a revelatory moment for the coach.
“It showed that he has it in him,” Smith said.
Racosky has always loved football. He spends his Saturdays watching the University of Maryland play and his Sundays watching the Ravens with his father, Tim.
But his mother, Tanya, would not let him play until he got to high school — and begrudgingly at that — due to safety concerns.
“As soon as I was able to [play football], I joined,” Racosky said.
His freshman season at Brunswick was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. He then spent his sophomore season splitting time between the junior varsity and varsity teams and getting beat routinely by the defenders that lined up across from him.
“During practice, he would get dogged on,” Houck, the team’s quarterback, said. “Everyone would get by him very easily.”
But Racosky was committed to the craft. He signed up to work with Linganore graduate and former professional offensive lineman Shannon Breen at his Hawgperformance business and quickly began to get better.
Last fall, in his first full varsity season, Racosky was one of the best offensive tackles in the area, earning first-team All-County honors from the News-Post.
“Man, Andrew has come such a long way,” said Breen, who has helped Racosky focus in on improving his technique. “He has really invested in himself and becoming the player that he is now. It’s a night-and-day difference from where he started in just about every aspect.”
Racosky inherited his size from his parents. His father is 6-foot-6 and his mother is 6-1. But he only recently rose to prototypical NFL offensive lineman proportions.
When he arrived at Brunswick High, he said he was about 6-foot-3 and anywhere between 260 and 270 pounds.
“I don’t know. I just got taller,” Racosky said. And the weight he added was due to natural growth and his training.
“You look at the kid, he carries 330 [pounds] like you or I would carry 200,” Breen said.
Since Racosky couldn’t play football growing up, he played baseball instead.
He sat out the last baseball season at Brunswick High to focus on his weight lifting and football training, but said he could return for the Railroaders this spring, possibly seeing time as a first baseman and a pitcher.
Imagine for a moment the 6-foot-7, 330-pound Racosky firing fastballs from a mound.
Racosky has developed a pretty good arm over a lifetime of playing baseball and in backyard sessions of throwing the football with his father.
He throws the football regularly in practice with Houck, who claims that Racosky could heave it 50 to 60 yards down the field.
It’s to the point that many of his teammates at Brunswick would love to see him take a snap or two in an actual game, and they regularly encourage the coaches to make it happen.
“We usually do a play for the seniors,” Houck said. “They usually run the ball. On Senior Night, we usually give them one play where they go to running back. We might think about putting [Racosky] at quarterback for that play.”
Last spring, Racosky was sitting in the library when his cell phone rang. It was an assistant coach for Morgan State calling with Racosky’s first official offer.
“We didn’t have a good connection,” Racosky said. “The phone cut out. I had to call him back.”
By putting more good play on tape, such as the Rock Ridge block, Racosky figures to receive more offers in the coming weeks.
Both Breen and Smith said these next few weeks are crucial for the recruiting process since Racosky is a senior and a relatively late arrival on the scene.
“He has one of the highest ceilings of any kid I have ever trained,” Breen said. “And he’s really just starting to understand how to embrace his size and use it to his advantage. His arm length, his hand placement, footwork and things like that.
“I really think he is just starting to scratch the surface. If people aren’t drinking the Kool-Aid yet with him, I think they will be soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.